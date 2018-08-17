Log in
Gazal : Trading Update 17 August 2018

08/17/2018 | 03:31am CEST

ASX and Media Release - 17 August 2018

Trading Update

Gazal Corporation Limited ("Gazal") today provides the following update on its unaudited first half sales and EBITDA results for the 26-week period ended 4 August 2018. A summary of the results is set out in the table below:

2018

2017

Continuing Operations

26 weeks to 4 Aug 18

26 weeks to 31 Jul 17

Variance %

PVH Brands Australia (JV) 100% basis

LFL stores sales growth Stores at period end (#)

+31.3% 72

64

+12.5%

Sales

$m

$m

Retail sales Wholesale sales

64.9 63.6

44.9 50.9

+44.5% +25.0%

Total Sales

128.5

95.8

+34.1%

JV EBITDA 100% basis

15.8

10.4

+51.9%

Gazal EBITDA

7.9 1.5

5.2

+51.9% +400.0%

JV EBITDA 50% basis Corporate & Property Services ¹

0.3

Total EBITDA ¹ ²

9.4

5.5

+70.9%

1. Includes transitional services fees and rent received from Bisley Workwear, DJG Corporation Pty Ltd and The TJX Companies, Inc. (2018: $0.9m, 2017: $1.4m). Excludes shared services fees from Bisley Workwear (2018: nil, 2017: $1.5m).

2. It should be noted that whilst the Gazal Total EBITDA for last year's first half was $5.5m, the 2017 full year EBITDA result on the same basis was $19.8m.

The overall strong sales and EBITDA results were mainly driven by the continued momentum of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses.

Please note that all numbers in this release are subject to review by Gazal's auditors. Gazal will provide further details when it releases its audited results for the 26-week period ended 4 August 2018 and Investor Presentation on Wednesday 26 September 2018.

For further enquiries please contact Peter Wood, Company Secretary on 02 9316 2801 or for investor relations please contact Michael Brown, CEO Pegasus Corporate Advisory on 0400 24 8080.

About Gazal

Based in Sydney and listed on the ASX, Gazal is a leading apparel supplier and retailer in Australasia. The

Company jointly owns and manages PVH Brands Australia Pty Limited, a joint venture company ("the JV")

with PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) one of the largest branded lifestyle apparel companies in the world. The JV licenses and operates PVH's iconic lifestyle apparel brands led by CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER as well as other licensed and JV owned brand names such as Van Heusen, Pierre Cardin, Bracks, Nancy Ganz and HoldmeTight.

Gazal Corporation Limited ABN: 57 004 623 474 3-7 McPherson Street, Banksmeadow, NSW 2019

Disclaimer

Gazal Corporation Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 01:30:05 UTC
