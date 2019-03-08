Gazal : UPDATE - S&P DJI Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE: S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices

SYDNEY, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today that Gazal Corporation Limited (XASX:GZL) will not be added to the All Ordinaries Index at the March 2019 rebalance. As a result,

Australian Mines Limited (XASX:AUZ) will not be removed from the All Ordinaries Index as part of this review.

There will be no other changes to the previously announced additions and deletions to the All Ordinaries Index.

All Ordinaries - Effective at the Open on March 18, 2019 Action Code Company Addition CRN Coronado Global Resources Inc. Addition SPO Spotless Group Holdings Limited Addition RDC Redcape Hotel Group Addition CVN Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Addition ED1 Evans Dixon Limited Addition PDN Paladin Energy Ltd Addition NIC Nickel Mines Limited Addition LVT Livetiles Limited Addition SM1 Synlait Milk Limited Addition COI Comet Ridge Limited Addition OTW Over The Wire Holdings Limited Addition TGN Tungsten Mining NL Addition TER Terracom Limited Addition CLV Clover Corporation Limited Addition SMR Stanmore Coal Limited Addition AC8 Auscann Group Holdings Ltd Addition CCX City Chic Collective Limited Addition PET Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited Addition SFX Sheffield Resources Limited Addition AD8 Audinate Group Limited Addition SFG Seafarms Group Limited Addition SFC Schaffer Corporation Limited Addition VHT Volpara Health Technologies Limited Addition MEZ Meridian Energy Limited Addition AVH Avita Medical Ltd Addition AEF Australian Ethical Investment Limited Addition BYE Byron Energy Limited Addition RHP Rhipe Limited Addition VTH Vitalharvest Freehold Trust Addition AML Aeon Metals Limited Addition BGL Bellevue Gold Limited Addition SNL Supply Network Limited Addition HE8 Helios Energy Ltd Addition ISX Isignthis Ltd Addition GNE Genesis Energy Limited Addition MOY Millennium Minerals Limited Addition EGN Engenco Limited Addition HZN Horizon Oil Limited Addition OPT Opthea Limited Addition RCT Reef Casino Trust Addition PVS Pivotal Systems Corporation Addition AVG Australian Vintage Ltd Addition KSL Kina Securities Limited Addition COG Consolidated Operations Group Limited Addition MCP McPherson's Limited Addition PAR Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited. Addition STX Strike Energy Limited Addition APD APN Property Group Limited Addition GLL Galilee Energy Limited Addition WHA Wattle Health Australia Limited Addition ELO Elmo Software Limited Addition SHJ Shine Corporate Ltd Addition PPE People Infrastructure Ltd Removal BRN Brainchip Holdings Ltd Removal RND Rand Mining Limited Removal IPD ImpediMed Limited Removal BLY Boart Longyear Limited Removal BNO Bionomics Limited Removal BSA BSA Limited Removal CRD Credible Labs Inc. Removal SOM SomnoMed Limited Removal NTC Netcomm Wireless Limited Removal TPE Tpi Enterprises Limited Removal BKY Berkeley Energia Limited Removal ALK Alkane Resources Limited Removal NZM Nzme Limited Removal DNA Donaco International Limited Removal EDE Eden Innovations Ltd Removal OVT Ovato Limited Removal GCY Gascoyne Resources Limited Removal ARV Artemis Resources Limited Removal GSW Getswift Limited Removal RVA Reva Medical, Inc Removal BLA Blue Sky Alternative Investments Limited Removal ADA Adacel Technologies Limited Removal MDC Medlab Clinical Limited Removal RKN Reckon Limited Removal XAM Xanadu Mines Ltd Removal OMN Onemarket Limited Removal SIV Silver Chef Limited Removal RFG Retail Food Group Limited Removal BUL Blue Energy Limited Removal YOJ Yojee Limited Removal TTM Titan Minerals Limited Removal ISD Isentia Group Limited Removal AXP Airxpanders Inc.

S&P/ASX All Australian 50 - No change.

S&P/ASX All Australian 200 - No change.

Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

