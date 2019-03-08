Gazal : UPDATE - S&P DJI Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT
UPDATE: S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices
SYDNEY, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today that Gazal Corporation Limited (XASX:GZL) will not be added to the All Ordinaries Index at the March 2019 rebalance. As a result,
Australian Mines Limited (XASX:AUZ) will not be removed from the All Ordinaries Index as part of this review.
There will be no other changes to the previously announced additions and deletions to the All Ordinaries Index.
|
All Ordinaries - Effective at the Open on March 18, 2019
|
Action
|
Code
|
Company
|
Addition
|
CRN
|
Coronado Global Resources Inc.
|
Addition
|
SPO
|
Spotless Group Holdings Limited
|
Addition
|
RDC
|
Redcape Hotel Group
|
Addition
|
CVN
|
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited
|
Addition
|
ED1
|
Evans Dixon Limited
|
Addition
|
PDN
|
Paladin Energy Ltd
|
Addition
|
NIC
|
Nickel Mines Limited
|
Addition
|
LVT
|
Livetiles Limited
|
Addition
|
SM1
|
Synlait Milk Limited
|
Addition
|
COI
|
Comet Ridge Limited
|
Addition
|
OTW
|
Over The Wire Holdings Limited
|
Addition
|
TGN
|
Tungsten Mining NL
|
Addition
|
TER
|
Terracom Limited
|
Addition
|
CLV
|
Clover Corporation Limited
|
Addition
|
SMR
|
Stanmore Coal Limited
|
Addition
|
AC8
|
Auscann Group Holdings Ltd
|
Addition
|
CCX
|
City Chic Collective Limited
|
Addition
|
PET
|
Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited
|
Addition
|
SFX
|
Sheffield Resources Limited
|
Addition
|
AD8
|
Audinate Group Limited
|
Addition
|
SFG
|
Seafarms Group Limited
|
Addition
|
SFC
|
Schaffer Corporation Limited
|
Addition
|
VHT
|
Volpara Health Technologies Limited
|
Addition
|
MEZ
|
Meridian Energy Limited
|
Addition
|
AVH
|
Avita Medical Ltd
|
Addition
|
AEF
|
Australian Ethical Investment Limited
|
Addition
|
BYE
|
Byron Energy Limited
|
Addition
|
RHP
|
Rhipe Limited
|
Addition
|
VTH
|
Vitalharvest Freehold Trust
|
Addition
|
AML
|
Aeon Metals Limited
|
Addition
|
BGL
|
Bellevue Gold Limited
|
Addition
|
SNL
|
Supply Network Limited
|
Addition
|
HE8
|
Helios Energy Ltd
|
Addition
|
ISX
|
Isignthis Ltd
|
Addition
|
GNE
|
Genesis Energy Limited
|
Addition
|
MOY
|
Millennium Minerals Limited
|
Addition
|
EGN
|
Engenco Limited
|
Addition
|
HZN
|
Horizon Oil Limited
|
Addition
|
OPT
|
Opthea Limited
|
Addition
|
RCT
|
Reef Casino Trust
|
Addition
|
PVS
|
Pivotal Systems Corporation
|
Addition
|
AVG
|
Australian Vintage Ltd
|
Addition
|
KSL
|
Kina Securities Limited
|
Addition
|
COG
|
Consolidated Operations Group Limited
|
Addition
|
MCP
|
McPherson's Limited
|
Addition
|
PAR
|
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited.
|
Addition
|
STX
|
Strike Energy Limited
|
Addition
|
APD
|
APN Property Group Limited
|
Addition
|
GLL
|
Galilee Energy Limited
|
Addition
|
WHA
|
Wattle Health Australia Limited
|
Addition
|
ELO
|
Elmo Software Limited
|
Addition
|
SHJ
|
Shine Corporate Ltd
|
Addition
|
PPE
|
People Infrastructure Ltd
|
Removal
|
BRN
|
Brainchip Holdings Ltd
|
Removal
|
RND
|
Rand Mining Limited
|
Removal
|
IPD
|
ImpediMed Limited
|
Removal
|
BLY
|
Boart Longyear Limited
|
Removal
|
BNO
|
Bionomics Limited
|
Removal
|
BSA
|
BSA Limited
|
Removal
|
CRD
|
Credible Labs Inc.
|
Removal
|
SOM
|
SomnoMed Limited
|
Removal
|
NTC
|
Netcomm Wireless Limited
|
Removal
|
TPE
|
Tpi Enterprises Limited
|
Removal
|
BKY
|
Berkeley Energia Limited
|
Removal
|
ALK
|
Alkane Resources Limited
|
Removal
|
NZM
|
Nzme Limited
|
Removal
|
DNA
|
Donaco International Limited
|
Removal
|
EDE
|
Eden Innovations Ltd
|
Removal
|
OVT
|
Ovato Limited
|
Removal
|
GCY
|
Gascoyne Resources Limited
|
Removal
|
ARV
|
Artemis Resources Limited
|
Removal
|
GSW
|
Getswift Limited
|
Removal
|
RVA
|
Reva Medical, Inc
|
Removal
|
BLA
|
Blue Sky Alternative Investments Limited
|
Removal
|
ADA
|
Adacel Technologies Limited
|
Removal
|
MDC
|
Medlab Clinical Limited
|
Removal
|
RKN
|
Reckon Limited
|
Removal
|
XAM
|
Xanadu Mines Ltd
|
Removal
|
OMN
|
Onemarket Limited
|
Removal
|
SIV
|
Silver Chef Limited
|
Removal
|
RFG
|
Retail Food Group Limited
|
Removal
|
BUL
|
Blue Energy Limited
|
Removal
|
YOJ
|
Yojee Limited
|
Removal
|
TTM
|
Titan Minerals Limited
|
Removal
|
ISD
|
Isentia Group Limited
|
Removal
|
AXP
|
Airxpanders Inc.
S&P/ASX All Australian 50 - No change.
S&P/ASX All Australian 200 - No change.
Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.
