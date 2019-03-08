Log in
Gazal : UPDATE - S&P DJI Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance

03/08/2019 | 04:50am EST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE: S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices

SYDNEY, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today that Gazal Corporation Limited (XASX:GZL) will not be added to the All Ordinaries Index at the March 2019 rebalance. As a result,

Australian Mines Limited (XASX:AUZ) will not be removed from the All Ordinaries Index as part of this review.

There will be no other changes to the previously announced additions and deletions to the All Ordinaries Index.

All Ordinaries - Effective at the Open on March 18, 2019

Action

Code

Company

Addition

CRN

Coronado Global Resources Inc.

Addition

SPO

Spotless Group Holdings Limited

Addition

RDC

Redcape Hotel Group

Addition

CVN

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited

Addition

ED1

Evans Dixon Limited

Addition

PDN

Paladin Energy Ltd

Addition

NIC

Nickel Mines Limited

Addition

LVT

Livetiles Limited

Addition

SM1

Synlait Milk Limited

Addition

COI

Comet Ridge Limited

Addition

OTW

Over The Wire Holdings Limited

Addition

TGN

Tungsten Mining NL

Addition

TER

Terracom Limited

Addition

CLV

Clover Corporation Limited

Addition

SMR

Stanmore Coal Limited

Addition

AC8

Auscann Group Holdings Ltd

Addition

CCX

City Chic Collective Limited

Addition

PET

Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited

Addition

SFX

Sheffield Resources Limited

Addition

AD8

Audinate Group Limited

Addition

SFG

Seafarms Group Limited

Addition

SFC

Schaffer Corporation Limited

Addition

VHT

Volpara Health Technologies Limited

Addition

MEZ

Meridian Energy Limited

Addition

AVH

Avita Medical Ltd

Addition

AEF

Australian Ethical Investment Limited

Addition

BYE

Byron Energy Limited

Addition

RHP

Rhipe Limited

Addition

VTH

Vitalharvest Freehold Trust

Addition

AML

Aeon Metals Limited

Addition

BGL

Bellevue Gold Limited

Addition

SNL

Supply Network Limited

Addition

HE8

Helios Energy Ltd

Addition

ISX

Isignthis Ltd

Addition

GNE

Genesis Energy Limited

Addition

MOY

Millennium Minerals Limited

Addition

EGN

Engenco Limited

Addition

HZN

Horizon Oil Limited

Addition

OPT

Opthea Limited

Addition

RCT

Reef Casino Trust

Addition

PVS

Pivotal Systems Corporation

Addition

AVG

Australian Vintage Ltd

Addition

KSL

Kina Securities Limited

Addition

COG

Consolidated Operations Group Limited

Addition

MCP

McPherson's Limited

Addition

PAR

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited.

Addition

STX

Strike Energy Limited

Addition

APD

APN Property Group Limited

Addition

GLL

Galilee Energy Limited

Addition

WHA

Wattle Health Australia Limited

Addition

ELO

Elmo Software Limited

Addition

SHJ

Shine Corporate Ltd

Addition

PPE

People Infrastructure Ltd

Removal

BRN

Brainchip Holdings Ltd

Removal

RND

Rand Mining Limited

Removal

IPD

ImpediMed Limited

Removal

BLY

Boart Longyear Limited

Removal

BNO

Bionomics Limited

Removal

BSA

BSA Limited

Removal

CRD

Credible Labs Inc.

Removal

SOM

SomnoMed Limited

Removal

NTC

Netcomm Wireless Limited

Removal

TPE

Tpi Enterprises Limited

Removal

BKY

Berkeley Energia Limited

Removal

ALK

Alkane Resources Limited

Removal

NZM

Nzme Limited

Removal

DNA

Donaco International Limited

Removal

EDE

Eden Innovations Ltd

Removal

OVT

Ovato Limited

Removal

GCY

Gascoyne Resources Limited

Removal

ARV

Artemis Resources Limited

Removal

GSW

Getswift Limited

Removal

RVA

Reva Medical, Inc

Removal

BLA

Blue Sky Alternative Investments Limited

Removal

ADA

Adacel Technologies Limited

Removal

MDC

Medlab Clinical Limited

Removal

RKN

Reckon Limited

Removal

XAM

Xanadu Mines Ltd

Removal

OMN

Onemarket Limited

Removal

SIV

Silver Chef Limited

Removal

RFG

Retail Food Group Limited

Removal

BUL

Blue Energy Limited

Removal

YOJ

Yojee Limited

Removal

TTM

Titan Minerals Limited

Removal

ISD

Isentia Group Limited

Removal

AXP

Airxpanders Inc.

S&P/ASX All Australian 50 - No change.

S&P/ASX All Australian 200 - No change.

Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

Disclaimer

Gazal Corporation Limited published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 09:49:03 UTC
