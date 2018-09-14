Gdynia Cotton Association : 8th edition of the European Congress of Small and Medium Enterprises

Log in
8th edition of the European Congress of Small and Medium Enterprises

09/14/2018 | 10:48am CEST

The 8th edition of European Congress of Small and Medium Size Enterprises will be held on October 17 - 19 in International Conference Center in Katowice, in Poland.

This year edition will be held under theme : 'Technologies, man, responsibility' including 12 thematic paths as well as the Zone of Innovations and Knowledge with about 10 power speeches! Furthermore, the organisers invite you to Business Expo Fair.

Registration has been already launched! Participation in the Congress is free of charge!

Join the most important event for businessmen!

Website: https://ekmsp.eu/visitor/register

Disclaimer

Gdynia Cotton Association published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:47:01 UTC
