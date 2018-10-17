GeNeuro : Confirms Potential of Novel pHERV-K Antibodies for ALS in Collaboration with NINDS, Secures Rights

Regulatory News:
GeNeuro (Paris: GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a
biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurological and
autoimmune diseases, announced today that following a successful
collaboration in preclinical amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) models,
the Company has signed an exclusive worldwide license with the National
Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the U.S.
National Institutes of Health (NIH). The agreement covers the
development of an antibody program to block the activity of pHERV-K Env
(pathogenic envelope protein of the HERV-K family of Human Endogenous
Retroviruses), a potential key factor in the development of ALS.
“We are happy that this collaboration with NINDS confirms the potential
of GeNeuro’s pHERV-K antibodies in preclinical ALS models”, said Jesús
Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro. The Company has now launched a
preclinical development program for its pHERV-K Env antibody, with the
objective of reaching an IND by mid-2020. “This step signals the
potential for expansion of the GeNeuro clinical pipeline into additional
neurological disorders.”
GeNeuro exercised its collaborator’s license option following positive
results from studies of pHERV-K Env antibodies in preclinical ALS models
conducted under the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement
(CRADA ) signed with the NINDS in January
2017.
“Following our work linking pHERV-K Env to ALS, the data from the work
with GeNeuro provides the basis for a new therapeutic approach against
this disease,” said Dr. Avindra Nath, clinical director at the National
Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
“GeNeuro’s mission is to leverage its expertise in HERV biology to bring
potential new treatments to patients, particularly in areas of high
medical needs, such as ALS. We are fortunate and proud to have worked
with the NINDS team led by Dr. Avindra Nath to maximize efficiencies and
increase the chances of success for this new approach targeting pHERV-K
Env,” said Hervé Perron, Chief Scientific Officer at GeNeuro.
About ALS
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s
disease or clinically as motor neuron disease, is a fatal, rapidly
progressive neurodegenerative disease characterized by loss of motor
neurons. The incidence of ALS is approximately 1-3 per 100,000
individuals and is consistent across diverse populations.
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against
neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple
sclerosis and Type 1 Diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by
HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.
GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon,
France. It has 28 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting
its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
Disclaimer:
This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and
estimates concerning GeNeuro’s financial condition, operating results,
strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it
operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be
identified by words, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,”
“plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative
of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are
not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and
estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment
of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were
deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn
out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and
depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual
results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of
GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the
future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by
these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties,
no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore,
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the
date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to
update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005932/en/