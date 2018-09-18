GeNeuro : Regains Worldwide Rights ex US and Japan to GNbAC1 in Multiple Sclerosis from Servier

Regulatory News:
Servier and GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO)
announced today that GeNeuro has regained worldwide rights ex US and
Japan to its lead compound GNbAC1 in multiple sclerosis (MS) from
Servier. In 2014, Servier acquired an option to license the development
and commercialization of GNbAC1 for MS in all territories ex-US and
Japan for €37.5 million. Servier made the decision to decline this
option based on R&D strategic reasons and international development
priorities. Servier will continue supporting GeNeuro as a shareholder.
In March 2018, GeNeuro and Servier released successful data from the
CHANGE-MS Phase IIb clinical trial at 12 months, demonstrating a
consistent positive impact on key neuroprotection markers associated
with disease progression in MS. These positive results in relapsing
remitting patients enable the development of GNbAC1 for all forms of MS,
potentially as a monotherapy for patients with progressive forms of the
disease, as well as in combination with existing drugs for relapsing
forms. GeNeuro, which held US rights, is currently engaged in partnering
discussions regarding the development in the US, and having regained
global rights, will expand those discussions to new geographic
territories and treatment combination options.
Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro, stated “We understand this is a
strategic decision for Servier, which we respect. It opens new
opportunities for GeNeuro at this stage of our development. Based on our
successful results on key measures linked to MS progression, we will
continue to work to form new partnerships to bring the benefits of
GNbAC1 to patients. We are sad to lose Servier, an expert partner in
clinical development, focused on science and patient needs. It has been
our privilege to share the journey with their team during the last four
years.”
Emmanuel Canet, Executive Vice-President of Research and Development at
Servier, stated: “Based on R&D strategic reasons, Servier has made the
difficult choice to decline the option to license GeNeuro’s compound in
MS. We were glad to work with GeNeuro harmoniously, and are proud to
have contributed to the development of a new approach to treat disease
progression, the major unmet medical need in MS. We are extremely
grateful to all patients who participated in this development. GeNeuro
has strong leadership and development capabilities. Servier believes in
the potential of this approach and will continue to support the company
as a shareholder.”
The extension ANGEL-MS study, funded by Servier, will be shortened. Its
termination will have no financial impact for GeNeuro.
GeNeuro is also continuing its Phase IIa clinical trial with GNbAC1 in
60 recently diagnosed adults with type I diabetes. The top-line results
at 6 months of this 12 month study are expected by the end of September
2018.
About Servier
Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a
non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With
a strong international presence in 149 countries and a turnover of 4.152
billion euros in 2017, Servier employs 21,700 people worldwide. Entirely
independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generic
drugs) in research and development and uses all its profits for
development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier’s constant search for
innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular,
immune-inflammatory and neuropsychiatric diseases, cancer and diabetes,
as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also
offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development.
More information: www.servier.com
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against
neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple
sclerosis and Type 1 Diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by
HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA. GeNeuro is based in Geneva,
Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 28 employees
and rights to 16 patent families protecting its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
