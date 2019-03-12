GeNeuro :'s ANGEL-MS Phase 2b Extension Study Confirms and Extends the Neuroprotective Effects of Temelimab in MS

Regulatory News:
GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), a
biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for
neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis
(MS), type-1 diabetes (T1D) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS),
today announced positive results from the ANGEL-MS study of its lead
product, temelimab in MS. Temelimab is a humanized, monoclonal antibody
designed to neutralize pHERV-W, a pathogenic protein thought to be a
causal factor in the development of multiple sclerosis.
The ANGEL-MS data confirmed that treatment with temelimab for 2 years
had a continued, positive impact on key MRI measures of disease
progression in multiple sclerosis patients, confirming and extending the
data reported at Week 48 in the CHANGE-MS
Phase 2b study. This includes reductions in brain atrophy,
particularly in the cortex and thalamus, and maintenance in myelin
integrity, as measured by magnetization transfer ratio (MTR) imaging.
Importantly, for the first time, encouraging dose-dependent effects were
seen on clinical measures of disease progression. This has been
evidenced by a lower proportion of patients with 12-week confirmed EDSS
progression, or with 20% worsening in 25-foot timed walk.
Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro, said: “We are extremely pleased
with this data, which clearly confirm the robust and consistent effects
of temelimab on key MRI markers of neuroprotection, and we are excited
by the early signs of clinical benefit. The results of ANGEL-MS confirm
the potential of temelimab to act against disease progression, the
largest unmet medical need in this indication. It further reinforces our
determination to continue the development of temelimab in MS.”
“These results are remarkable, and they are coherent with temelimab’s
novel mode of action seeking to stop the activation of the brain’s
innate immunity and restoring the myelin repair system”, noted Prof
Hans-Peter Hartung, chairman of the Department of Neurology of the
University Hospital Düsseldorf and Lead Investigator of the study. “It
offers promise to treat progressive patients with low inflammatory
activity, and could have potential synergies with existing
anti-inflammatory drugs in relapsing MS patients.”
ANGEL-MS (Assessing the HERV-W Env ANtagonist GNbAC1 (temelimab) for
Evaluation in an open label Long-term Safety Study in patients with
Multiple Sclerosis) was a 2-year safety and efficacy extension study
to CHANGE-MS, which offered continued treatment to those patients who
had completed the 12-month primary study. Ninety-four percent of
eligible patients (n=219) entered ANGEL-MS and continued treatment at
the same dose of temelimab they were receiving at the end of CHANGE-MS.
ANGEL-MS was fully funded by Servier. Although the study had an early
termination due to Servier’s decision to end the partnership with
GeNeuro, all patients were offered end-of-study visits. Across the two
studies, a total of 154 patients received temelimab treatment for 96
weeks or more. For patients not having completed 96 weeks, the
end-of-study visit results were used in the analysis (last observation
carried forward).
To ensure consistency, analyses of efficacy endpoints in ANGEL-MS were
based on comparing the original groups in the CHANGE-MS study: temelimab
(18mg/kg, 12mg/kg, 6mg/kg) and Control Group (i.e. patients originally
randomized to placebo for 6 months in CHANGE-MS and re-randomized into
the three active treatment arms for the last 6 months of CHANGE-MS).
ANGEL-MS confirmed that the 18mg/kg dose of temelimab continued to have
remarkably consistent benefits over all other groups on key MRI measures
linked to MS disease progression, confirming and extending the results
of CHANGE-MS at Week 48.
|
Paraclinical MRI Measures
|
|
Comparison 18 mg/kg temelimab versus Control Group
|
Reduction of brain atrophy
|
|
|
Cortex
|
|
42% relative reduction, dose effect1 p=0.058
|
Thalamus
|
|
43% relative reduction, dose effect1 p=0.038
|
|
|
|
Maintaining myelin integrity
|
|
|
MTR signal across cerebral cortical bands
|
|
Consistent improvement of 1.5-2 MTR % units, dose
effect1
p<0.03 in all bands
|
|
|
|
MTR signal across normal appearing white
matter bands
|
|
Consistent improvement of 1.5-2.3 MTR % units, dose
effect1
p<0.02 in all bands
The 18mg/kg treatment arm also showed lower probability for 12-week
confirmed disability progression (Survival Wilcoxon test p=0.34).
|
12-week confirmed EDSS progression
|
|
18
mg/kg
|
|
12
mg/kg
|
|
6 mg/kg
|
|
Control
|
Percentage of patients with 12-week confirmed
worsening in
neurological disability from Baseline
CHANGE-MS to Week 48
ANGEL-MS
|
|
3.8
|
|
4.8
|
|
8.3
|
|
9.1
The measure of 25 foot timed-walk also showed remarkable stability for
the 18mg/kg cohort, with only 2.4% of patients worsening ≥20% over two
years (dose effect2 p=0.03).
|
Timed 25-foot walk
|
|
18
mg/kg
|
|
12
mg/kg
|
|
6 mg/kg
|
|
Control
|
Percentage of patients with worsening ≥ 20% in
the Timed
25-Foot Walk Test compared to
CHANGE-MS Baseline
|
|
2.4
|
|
23.1
|
|
13.3
|
|
10.2
While these clinical measures are very encouraging, the limited size and
relapsing nature of the cohort for clinical progression measures does
not allow to derive any definitive conclusion.
Sensitivity analyses were performed, repeating all efficacy analyses by
dose groups (irrespective of the length of treatment) and by total
exposure to temelimab (independently of body weight) across the combined
CHANGE-MS and ANGEL-MS studies. These sensitivity analyses all provided
the same conclusions, demonstrating the robustness of the results seen
on MRI measures linked to disease progression, as well as the
encouraging dose-dependent clinical effects.
GeNeuro will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 12
at 2:30pm CET / 9:30am EDT, to discuss results, followed by a Q&A
session.
The call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed
by the Conference ID#: 43761937#
-
France: +33 172727403
-
Switzerland: +41445831805
-
UK: +44 2071943759
-
USA: +1 6467224916
The webcast can be followed live online via the link: https://www.anywhereconference.com?Conference=418838056&;PIN=43761937&UserAudioMode=DATA
Following the live call, a replay will be available on the GeNeuro
website: www.geneuro.com
About Temelimab
The development of temelimab (GNbAC1) is the result of more than 25
years of research into human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), including
15 years within Institut Mérieux and INSERM before GeNeuro was founded
in 2006. HERVs are present in the human genome and some have been
associated with various auto-immune diseases. The viral envelope protein
encoded by a HERV in the HERV-W family (pHERV-W Env) has been found in
the brains MS patients, and particularly in active lesions, as well as
in the pancreas of patients with in type-1 diabetes on pathological
examination. By neutralising pHERV-W Env, temelimab could simultaneously
block a pathological, neurodegenerative process and help to restore
myelin integrity in MS patients, as well as to maintain insulin
production in T1D patients. Given that the pHERV-W Env protein has no
known physiological function, temelimab was expected to have a good
safety profile, with no effect on the patient’s immune system and
importantly this has been borne out by all clinical trials carried out
to date.
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against
neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple
sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which
represent 8% of human DNA.
GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon,
France. It has 26 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting
its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and
estimates concerning GeNeuro’s financial condition, operating results,
strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it
operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be
identified by words, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,”
“plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative
of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are
not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and
estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment
of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were
deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn
out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and
depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual
results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of
GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the
future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by
these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties,
no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore,
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the
date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to
update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
1 Dose-effect analyzed by linear regression on all groups,
SAS analysis proc GLM
2Fisher exact test;
fifteen patients with extreme walking handicap removed from analysis
