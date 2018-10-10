GeNeuro : to Present 12 Month Data on Anti-neurodegeneration Effects of GNbAC1 from CHANGE-MS Phase 2b Study in Multiple Sclerosis at ECTRIMS 2018

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris: GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO) announced today that 12-month data from the CHANGE-MS Phase 2b study of GNbAC1 in multiple sclerosis (MS) will be presented in an oral presentation at the 34th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research on Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS 2018) meeting held 10-12 October 2018, in Berlin, Germany. The presentation will cover the results of this 270-patient study, measuring through MRI the anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects of GNbAC1, an antibody neutralizing the pHERV-W Env protein. This protein is present in the brain of MS patients, is pathogenic and thought to be a key factor in the progression of the disease.

Conference Details

What: Week 48 results from a phase 2b trial of GNbAC1 in patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (CHANGE-MS; clinical trial assessing the HERV-W Env antagonist GNbAC1 for Efficacy in MS)

Who: Prof. Hans-Peter Hartung, chairman of the Department of Neurology of the University Hospital Düsseldorf and principal investigator of the CHANGE-MS study

When: Thursday, October 11 at 08:30 am, in the session Free Communications 2: Clinical, Hall B

CHANGE-MS is an international, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 270 RRMS patients, investigating GNbAC1 for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). GNbAC1 is a monoclonal antibody which neutralizes a retroviral envelope protein encoded by a pathogenic member of the HERV-W family (pHERV-W env).

About CHANGE-MS

(Clinical trial assessing the HERV-W Env Antagonist GNbAC1 for Efficacy in Multiple Sclerosis)

Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 270 RRMS patients in 50 clinical centers in 12 European countries

6-month study with extension to one year for secondary endpoints

Primary endpoint: assess the efficacy based on the number of inflammatory lesions on brain MRI, assessed at the end of the placebo-controlled period

Secondary endpoints: MRI measures of neurodegeneration, clinical parameters at 6 and 12 months, and biomarkers, including pHERV-W env

About GNbAC1

GNbAC1 is a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize a pathogenic protein encoded by a member of the human endogenous retroviruses (HERV-W) family, pHERV-W env. In a phase 2b clinical study of 270 RRMS patients, GNbAC1 was found to be safe and demonstrated a consistent benefit on MRI measures of neurodegeneration associated with disease progression, including a reduction in T1 black hole formation and brain atrophy. GNbAC1 is also being investigated in a Phase 2a study of adults with Type 1 diabetes.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and Type 1 diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 28 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com.

