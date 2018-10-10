GeNeuro : to Present 12 Month Data on Anti-neurodegeneration Effects of GNbAC1 from CHANGE-MS Phase 2b Study in Multiple Sclerosis at ECTRIMS 2018

Regulatory News:
GeNeuro (Paris: GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO) announced
today that 12-month data from the CHANGE-MS Phase 2b study of GNbAC1 in
multiple sclerosis (MS) will be presented in an oral presentation at the
34th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and
Research on Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS 2018) meeting held 10-12 October
2018, in Berlin, Germany. The presentation will cover the results of
this 270-patient study, measuring through MRI the anti-inflammatory and
neuroprotective effects of GNbAC1, an antibody neutralizing the pHERV-W
Env protein. This protein is present in the brain of MS patients, is
pathogenic and thought to be a key factor in the progression of the
disease.
Conference Details
What: Week 48 results from a phase 2b trial of GNbAC1 in patients with
relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (CHANGE-MS; clinical trial
assessing the HERV-W Env antagonist GNbAC1 for Efficacy in MS)
Who: Prof. Hans-Peter Hartung, chairman of the Department of Neurology
of the University Hospital Düsseldorf and principal investigator of the
CHANGE-MS study
When: Thursday, October 11 at 08:30 am, in the session Free
Communications 2: Clinical, Hall B
CHANGE-MS is an international, randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study of 270 RRMS patients, investigating GNbAC1 for
the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis
(RRMS). GNbAC1 is a monoclonal antibody which neutralizes a retroviral
envelope protein encoded by a pathogenic member of the HERV-W family
(pHERV-W env).
About CHANGE-MS
(Clinical trial assessing the HERV-W Env Antagonist GNbAC1
for Efficacy in Multiple Sclerosis)
-
Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 270 RRMS
patients in 50 clinical centers in 12 European countries
-
6-month study with extension to one year for secondary endpoints
-
Primary endpoint: assess the efficacy based on the number of
inflammatory lesions on brain MRI, assessed at the end of the
placebo-controlled period
-
Secondary endpoints: MRI measures of neurodegeneration, clinical
parameters at 6 and 12 months, and biomarkers, including pHERV-W env
About GNbAC1
GNbAC1 is a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize a pathogenic
protein encoded by a member of the human endogenous retroviruses
(HERV-W) family, pHERV-W env. In a phase 2b clinical study of 270 RRMS
patients, GNbAC1 was found to be safe and demonstrated a consistent
benefit on MRI measures of neurodegeneration associated with disease
progression, including a reduction in T1 black hole formation and brain
atrophy. GNbAC1 is also being investigated in a Phase 2a study of adults
with Type 1 diabetes.
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against
neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple
sclerosis and Type 1 diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by
HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.
GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon,
France. It has 28 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting
its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com.
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and
estimates concerning GeNeuro’s financial condition, operating results,
strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it
operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be
identified by words, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,”
“plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative
of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are
not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and
estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment
of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were
deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn
out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and
depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual
results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of
GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the
future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by
these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties,
no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore,
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the
date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to
update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006045/en/