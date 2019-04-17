Gecina: All Resolutions Approved at the Ordinary General Meeting on April 17, 2019

Regulatory News:

The Ordinary General Meeting on April 17, 2019, chaired by Mr Bernard Carayon, approved all the resolutions, including the reappointment of Ms. Dominique Dudan and the company PREDICA, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp, as Directors.

The terms of office of Ms. Dominique Dudan and the company PREDICA as Directors will run for four years through to the end of the General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2022. Composition of the Board of Directors remains unchanged after the General Meeting.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has 10 members, with 50% women and 60% independent directors:

Mr Bernard Carayon (1) , Chairman

, Chairman Ms Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer

Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud (1)

Ms Dominique Dudan (1)

Ms Gabrielle Gauthey (1)

Mr Claude Gendron

Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Sylvain Fortier

Mr Jacques-Yves Nicol (1)

Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper (1)

(1) Independent directors

Composition of the committees

Strategic and Investment Committee

Mr Sylvain Fortier, permanent representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., Chairman

Ms Méka Brunel

Mr Bernard Carayon

Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp

Audit and Risk Committee

Ms Gabrielle Gauthey, Chairwoman

Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud

Ms Dominique Dudan

Mr Claude Gendron

Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper

Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper, Chairwoman

Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud

Mr Claude Gendron

Dividend

The General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of 5.50 euros per share for 2018. A 50% interim dividend, representing 2.75 euros per share, was paid out previously on March 6. The balancing dividend payment of 2.75 euros per share will be paid on July 3, 2019.

