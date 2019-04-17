Gecina: All Resolutions Approved at the Ordinary General Meeting on April 17, 2019

Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
The Ordinary General Meeting on April 17, 2019, chaired by
Mr Bernard Carayon, approved all the resolutions, including the
reappointment of Ms. Dominique Dudan and the company PREDICA,
represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp, as Directors.
The terms of office of Ms. Dominique Dudan and the company PREDICA as
Directors will run for four years through to the end of the General
Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2022.
Composition of the Board of Directors remains unchanged after the
General Meeting.
Composition of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors has 10 members, with 50% women and 60%
independent directors:
-
Mr Bernard Carayon (1), Chairman
-
Ms Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer
-
Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud (1)
-
Ms Dominique Dudan (1)
-
Ms Gabrielle Gauthey (1)
-
Mr Claude Gendron
-
Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Sylvain Fortier
-
Mr Jacques-Yves Nicol (1)
-
Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp
-
Ms Inès Reinmann Toper (1)
(1) Independent directors
Composition of the committees
Strategic and Investment Committee
-
Mr Sylvain Fortier, permanent representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge
Inc., Chairman
-
Ms Méka Brunel
-
Mr Bernard Carayon
-
Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp
Audit and Risk Committee
-
Ms Gabrielle Gauthey, Chairwoman
-
Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud
-
Ms Dominique Dudan
-
Mr Claude Gendron
-
Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp
-
Ms Inès Reinmann Toper
Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee
-
Ms Inès Reinmann Toper, Chairwoman
-
Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud
-
Mr Claude Gendron
Dividend
The General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of 5.50 euros per
share for 2018. A 50% interim dividend, representing 2.75 euros per
share, was paid out previously on March 6. The balancing dividend
payment of 2.75 euros per share will be paid on July 3, 2019.
The voting results will be available shortly on the Group website: www.gecina.fr.
Gecina, at the heart of urban life
Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.3 billion
euros at end-2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is
building its business around Europe’s leading office portfolio, with
nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division
with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put
sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and
anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users,
thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed
to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers
high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has
launched YouFirst, its relational brand.
Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on
Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60,
Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders
and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina
has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the
environment and supporting all forms of disability.
www.gecina.fr
