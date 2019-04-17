Log in
Gecina: All Resolutions Approved at the Ordinary General Meeting on April 17, 2019

04/17/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

The Ordinary General Meeting on April 17, 2019, chaired by Mr Bernard Carayon, approved all the resolutions, including the reappointment of Ms. Dominique Dudan and the company PREDICA, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp, as Directors.

The terms of office of Ms. Dominique Dudan and the company PREDICA as Directors will run for four years through to the end of the General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2022. Composition of the Board of Directors remains unchanged after the General Meeting.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has 10 members, with 50% women and 60% independent directors:

  • Mr Bernard Carayon (1), Chairman
  • Ms Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer
  • Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud (1)
  • Ms Dominique Dudan (1)
  • Ms Gabrielle Gauthey (1)
  • Mr Claude Gendron
  • Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Sylvain Fortier
  • Mr Jacques-Yves Nicol (1)
  • Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp
  • Ms Inès Reinmann Toper (1)

(1) Independent directors

Composition of the committees

Strategic and Investment Committee

  • Mr Sylvain Fortier, permanent representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., Chairman
  • Ms Méka Brunel
  • Mr Bernard Carayon
  • Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp

Audit and Risk Committee

  • Ms Gabrielle Gauthey, Chairwoman
  • Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud
  • Ms Dominique Dudan
  • Mr Claude Gendron
  • Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp
  • Ms Inès Reinmann Toper

Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee

  • Ms Inès Reinmann Toper, Chairwoman
  • Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud
  • Mr Claude Gendron

Dividend

The General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of 5.50 euros per share for 2018. A 50% interim dividend, representing 2.75 euros per share, was paid out previously on March 6. The balancing dividend payment of 2.75 euros per share will be paid on July 3, 2019.

The voting results will be available shortly on the Group website: www.gecina.fr.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.3 billion euros at end-2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr


© Business Wire 2019
