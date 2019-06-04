Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gecina: Bond Tender Offer Finalized

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has finalized the bond tender offer launched on May 22, 2019 and covering three of its outstanding series of notes, redeeming a nominal total of 151.5 million euros (average residual maturity of 4.6 years and average coupon of 2.0%), with the following breakdown:

  • 19.2 million euros on a bond issue due July 30, 2021, with a coupon of 1.75% and 185.8 million euros outstanding before this tender offer (166.6 million euros following this tender offer);
  • 10.1 million euros on a bond issue due May 30, 2023, with a coupon of 2.875% and 210.3 million euros outstanding before this tender offer (200.2 million euros following this tender offer); and
  • 122.2 million euros on a bond issue due June 17, 2024, with a coupon of 2.00% and 500 million euros outstanding before this tender offer (377.8 million euros following this tender offer).

This operation, combined with the 500-million euro bond placement on May 22 with a 15-year maturity and 1.625% coupon, has enabled the Group to further extend the average maturity of its debt (+0.8 years, all things being equal), under favorable financial conditions, while continuing to build an optimal credit schedule.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.3 billion euros at end-2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:37pSCWORX : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
12:37pGREAT WALL MOTOR : Leading Chinese Auto to "Go Global" – Great Wall Mot...
PU
12:37pGENERAL MOTORS : to Host Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
12:36pTrivedi Global, Inc. Announces Research by Dahryn Trivedi on Energy Treated Vitamin D3 Which Shows Potentially Significant Improvement of Certain Bone Health Parameters
GL
12:33pMICHELIN : GM Take The Air Out Of Tires For Passenger Vehicles
PR
12:33pROBINS KAPLAN LLP : Announces Leadership Changes
BU
12:32pSONAE SIERRA BRASIL : Material Fact
PU
12:32pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Guns N' Roses, Post Malone, And Beck To Headline Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
PU
12:32pMEDINCELL : announces 2018/19 fiscal year results 06.04.2019
PU
12:32pACORN INCOME FUND : Notice of Class Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power
5Iran sets scene for tough OPEC meeting, opposes date change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About