Gecina: Bond Tender Offer Finalized

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has finalized the bond tender offer launched on May 22, 2019 and covering three of its outstanding series of notes, redeeming a nominal total of 151.5 million euros (average residual maturity of 4.6 years and average coupon of 2.0%), with the following breakdown:

19.2 million euros on a bond issue due July 30, 2021, with a coupon of 1.75% and 185.8 million euros outstanding before this tender offer (166.6 million euros following this tender offer);

10.1 million euros on a bond issue due May 30, 2023, with a coupon of 2.875% and 210.3 million euros outstanding before this tender offer (200.2 million euros following this tender offer); and

122.2 million euros on a bond issue due June 17, 2024, with a coupon of 2.00% and 500 million euros outstanding before this tender offer (377.8 million euros following this tender offer).

This operation, combined with the 500-million euro bond placement on May 22 with a 15-year maturity and 1.625% coupon, has enabled the Group to further extend the average maturity of its debt (+0.8 years, all things being equal), under favorable financial conditions, while continuing to build an optimal credit schedule.

