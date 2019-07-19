Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gecina: Conditions for Accessing or Consulting the 2019 Half Year Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:26am EDT

Regulatory News:

Gecina’s (Paris:GFC) 2019 Half Year Report can be consulted on downloaded from the Group’s website (www.gecina.fr) in the section Investors / Publications and press releases / Financial reports and reference document.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

- by mail: Gecina - 16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris
- by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr
- by phone: 0 800 800 976 (toll-free number only available in France)

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.9 billion euros at end-June 2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:46aMEDNAX : Radiology Solutions and vRad to Exhibit at AHRA 2019 Annual Meeting July 22-24
BU
06:45aPLASTIK DD : 19.7.2019. - Change in the events calendar for 2019
PU
06:45aMILLENNIUM PTHORNE HOTELS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Millennium&Copthorne Hotels
PU
06:45aBCA MARKETPLACE : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
06:45aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Ei Group Plc
PU
06:45aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - btg plc
PU
06:45aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - inmarsat plc
PU
06:45aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - OneSavings Bank PLC
PU
06:45aWANDA HOTEL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Bermuda
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Agrees to Sell Carlton & United Breweries to Asahi Group Holding..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About