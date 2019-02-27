Gecina : Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

April 17, 2019

The shareholders of Gecina (the “Company”) (Paris:GFC) are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on:

Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 3 pm,

at Pavillon Cambon, 46 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, France.

A meeting notice containing the agenda, the full text for the proposed resolutions and the main conditions for attending and voting at the Ordinary General Meeting on April 17, 2019 has been published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) today. This meeting notice and the Board of Directors' report on the proposed resolutions can be consulted on Gecina's website at www.gecina.fr.

The meeting notice will be followed by an invitation to attend, which will be published in the French official gazette (BALO) and a French legal announcement journal within the legal and regulatory timeframes.

The Company will be sending out the postal and proxy voting forms directly to all shareholders.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting will be made available to the Company’s shareholders in accordance with the regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable.

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with written requests to be sent to the Company’s registered office or faxed to +33 (0)1 40 40 64 81 up until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Ordinary General Meeting on April 17, 2019, i.e. April 12, 2019.

They may also be consulted at the Company's registered office and will be available on the Company's website (www.gecina.fr).

The Board of Directors

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €571,991,190

Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines - 75002 Paris - France

Paris trade and companies register: 592 014 476

