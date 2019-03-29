Gecina: Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting April 17, 2019

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Gecina (the “Company”) (Paris:GFC) are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on:

Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 3 pm,

at Pavillon Cambon, 46 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, France.

The meeting notice, containing the agenda and proposed resolutions, was published in the French official gazette (BALO) no.25 on February 27, 2019.

The invitation to attend has been published in the French official gazette and the French legal announcements journal “Les Petites Affiches” on March 29, 2019.

The Company will be sending out the postal and proxy voting forms directly to all shareholders.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting are made available to the Company’s shareholders in accordance with the regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable.

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with written requests to be sent to the Company’s registered office or faxed to +33 (0)1 40 40 64 81 up until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Ordinary General Meeting on April 17, 2019, i.e. April 12, 2019.

They may also be consulted at the Company's registered office.

The documents relating to this General Meeting covered under Article R.225-73-1 of the French commercial code are available on the Company's website at www.gecina.fr.

The Board of Directors

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €571,991,190

Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines - 75002 Paris - France

Paris trade and companies register: 592 014 476

