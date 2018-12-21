Gecina : Sells a Portfolio of Restaurant Premises for nearly 20m

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has finalized the sale of a portfolio of restaurant premises, let primarily to Léon de Bruxelles and Courtepaille, for nearly €20m.

This portfolio of 16 assets, representing a total of almost 11,500 sq.m, has been drawn exclusively from the scope acquired through the business combination with Eurosic.

With the recent sale of office portfolios in regional hubs away from Paris, Gecina has therefore finalized or secured nearly €1.5bn of sales of assets since the start of the year, moving forward with its portfolio’s realignment around assets in the Paris Region’s most central sectors.

On this transaction, Gecina was advised by Arthur Loyd and Cushman & Wakefield.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 92% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005404/en/