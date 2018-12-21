Gecina : Sells a Portfolio of Restaurant Premises for nearly 20m

Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC) has finalized the sale of a portfolio of restaurant
premises, let primarily to Léon de Bruxelles and Courtepaille, for
nearly €20m.
This portfolio of 16 assets, representing a total of almost 11,500 sq.m,
has been drawn exclusively from the scope acquired through the business
combination with Eurosic.
With the recent sale of office portfolios in regional hubs away from
Paris, Gecina has therefore finalized or secured nearly €1.5bn of sales
of assets since the start of the year, moving forward with its
portfolio’s realignment around assets in the Paris Region’s most central
sectors.
On this transaction, Gecina was advised by Arthur Loyd and Cushman &
Wakefield.
Gecina, at the heart of urban life
Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion
euros at end-June 2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the
Group is building its business around Europe’s leading office portfolio,
with nearly 92% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification
division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put
sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and
anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users,
thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed
to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers
high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has
launched YouFirst, its relational brand.
Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on
Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60,
Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders
and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina
has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the
environment and supporting all forms of disability.
www.gecina.fr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005404/en/