Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gecina : receives 30m following a settlement agreement with CaixaBank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:21pm EST

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has reached a settlement agreement with CaixaBank (subrogated to the rights of Banco de Valencia) in connection with discussions concerning a pledge guaranteeing a loan operation on Gecina shares, whose validity was disputed by Gecina. Under the terms of this agreement, Gecina has received €30m.

This settlement agreement is part of the recovery proceedings initiated by Gecina, following the ruling on March 11, 2015 by the Criminal Court, confirmed by the Court of Appeals on December 5, 2018, recognizing Gecina’s claim for damages due to the unlawful actions of its former executive Joaquín Rivero.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.9 billion euros at end-June 2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pNORDSON : Advanced Technology K.K. Japan Moves to New Office and Demonstration Center
PU
01:03pHALF-YEAR 2019/2020 RESULTS - EBITDA RATE : 20%
PU
01:03pInfiniti's Product Segmentation Analysis Helped a Cosmetic Packaging Company to Focus Marketing Efforts on the Most Promising Customer Segments | Read the Complete Success Story to Know How
BU
01:02pInfiniti's Trend Analysis Solution to Enhance Profit Margins by 22% for a Fast Food Company | Read the Complete Success Story for Comprehensive Insights
BU
01:02pCroatian Premium Wine Taking Online Orders for Delivery to 16 States
BU
01:01pBWR EXPLORATION INC : . Congratulates Government of Manitoba and Manto Sipi Cree Nation
AQ
01:01pFIVE9 : Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One Interview with Five9 CEO - There is clear ROI to automate a part of the customer service process with artificial intelligence and for Five9 and the potential is huge
AQ
01:01pCLEARLIGHT PARTNERS : Invests in Handel's Ice Cream
BU
01:01pCIGNA : and the Cigna : Foundation Help Improve Health and Well-being of Unpaid Family Caregivers in Massachusetts
BU
01:01pForeside Announces Agreement to Acquire Fund Distributor Quasar Distributors, LLC
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group