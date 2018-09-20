Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GeckoSystems, an AI Robotics Co., Improves Power Wheelchair Safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 06:11am CEST

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (Pink Sheets: GOSY) (http://www.GeckoSystems.com) CEO, Martin Spencer, addresses their 2018 progress in multiple markets. For over twenty years, GeckoSystems has dedicated itself to development of "AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security and Service(tm)."

“We have been busy! We have further cost reduced the direct manufacturing costs of our proprietary, breakthrough SafePath™! It is our AI enabled human quick sense and avoid of moving and/or unmapped obstacles that opens up the immense HME/DME rehab and power wheelchair markets to GeckoSystems for a first mover opportunity. We now believe that our collision free benefit can be added to most power wheelchairs for less than $2,000 MSRP, installed.

“Recently, I had the opportunity to do some Delphi Market Research with one of Pride Mobility’s largest US dealers and their master rehab power wheelchair technician. Due to their 25 plus years’ experience, they are of strong opinion that all power wheelchairs should be SafePath enabled, even for children!

“Consequently, we are now further investigating how best to penetrate this enormous HME/DME market, which has pent up demand,“ commented Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems.

GeckoSystems is now seeking HME/DME dealers to sell and install. Here’s why: http://www.geckosystems.com/downloads/SafePath_Need_and_Benefits.pdf

Our distributors and dealers will enjoy limited geographic exclusives for their pioneering work in partnering with us.

“More cost effective, utilitarian mobile robots are feasible with our suite of AI mobile robot solutions, such as SafePath. I am also pleased that as the Service Robotics industry begins to offer real products to eager markets, our capabilities and their benefits are being recognized. Our 1300+ shareholders can continue to be confident that we expect to be signing numerous licensing agreements to further substantiate and delineate the reality that GeckoSystems will earn additional licensing revenues to further increase shareholder value and ROI," concluded Spencer.

About GeckoSystems:

GeckoSystems has been developing innovative robotic technologies for over twenty years. It is CEO Martin Spencer's dream to make people's lives better through AI robotic technologies.

Safe Harbor:

Statements regarding financial matters in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, technology efficacy and all other forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbors created thereby. The Company is a development stage firm that continues to be dependent upon outside capital to sustain its existence. Since these statements (future operational results and sales) involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:28aREDFLEX : Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
07:23aTELSTRA : INDIGO cable lands in Western Australia
AQ
07:23aRINGMETALL : defies commodity and currency fluctuations with significantly higher sales volumes
PU
07:22aDNA detectives bolster case against three ivory cartels
AQ
07:22aPHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE : Haunted by Steinhoff implosion Phumelela boss calls it quits
AQ
07:22aFACEBOOK : building a 'war room' to battle election meddling
AQ
07:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo controversially sent off, Lyon stun Man City
AQ
07:21aStrong China demand pushes Russian ESPO crude oil premiums to 4-yr high
AQ
07:20aSAP sees huge potential in China market
AQ
07:20aAlibaba sets up new chip subsidiary
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
3ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
5KINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 19/9/18 - $1.5429
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.