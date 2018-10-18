Gehr Hospitality : Acquires Two Hotels Located in Nashville

Gehr Hospitality, a division of The Gehr Group (www.gehr.com),
announced the acquisition of the 94-room Courtyard Nashville at Opryland
and 109-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Nashville at Opryland. The
acquisition was financed by BMO Harris Bank, and the Plascencia Group
represented the seller. Ms. Thuong Luong and Ms. Molly Caccamo of Gehr
Hospitality led the transaction on behalf of the Company.
“We like the Nashville market, and in particular the Opryland
Submarket,” said David Lifschitz, President and CEO of The Gehr Group,
“and we are pleased to expand our affiliation with the Marriott brand.”
The Hotels are located approximately ten minutes from Nashville
International Airport and fifteen minutes (10-miles) from downtown
Nashville. The Hotels are uniquely located within one of Nashville’s
steadiest and most insulated submarkets, the Opryland district, home to
the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, and the famed Grand
Ole Opry country music venue, which was recently featured on Time
Magazine’s list of “25 U.S. Attractions Everyone Should Visit in Their
Lifetime.”
About Gehr Hospitality:
Gehr Hospitality (www.gehrhospitality.com),
a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Gehr Group, is a hospitality-focused
investment firm based in Los Angeles, California. Gehr Hospitality and
its affiliates own a wide range of hotel, nightlife, residential, and
commercial real estate assets throughout the United States.
Over the last five decades, The Gehr Group has established a successful
track record investing in and operating over $1 billion of hotels,
multifamily, office, retail, and industrial real estate properties and
creating substantial value through opportunity sourcing and hands-on
asset management. The company is currently expanding its real estate
portfolio through the acquisition and development of additional
hospitality and multifamily real estate assets. Visit GehrHositality.com
to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005958/en/