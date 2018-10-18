Gehr Hospitality : Acquires Two Hotels Located in Nashville

Gehr Hospitality, a division of The Gehr Group (www.gehr.com), announced the acquisition of the 94-room Courtyard Nashville at Opryland and 109-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Nashville at Opryland. The acquisition was financed by BMO Harris Bank, and the Plascencia Group represented the seller. Ms. Thuong Luong and Ms. Molly Caccamo of Gehr Hospitality led the transaction on behalf of the Company.

“We like the Nashville market, and in particular the Opryland Submarket,” said David Lifschitz, President and CEO of The Gehr Group, “and we are pleased to expand our affiliation with the Marriott brand.”

The Hotels are located approximately ten minutes from Nashville International Airport and fifteen minutes (10-miles) from downtown Nashville. The Hotels are uniquely located within one of Nashville’s steadiest and most insulated submarkets, the Opryland district, home to the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, and the famed Grand Ole Opry country music venue, which was recently featured on Time Magazine’s list of “25 U.S. Attractions Everyone Should Visit in Their Lifetime.”

About Gehr Hospitality:

Gehr Hospitality (www.gehrhospitality.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Gehr Group, is a hospitality-focused investment firm based in Los Angeles, California. Gehr Hospitality and its affiliates own a wide range of hotel, nightlife, residential, and commercial real estate assets throughout the United States.

Over the last five decades, The Gehr Group has established a successful track record investing in and operating over $1 billion of hotels, multifamily, office, retail, and industrial real estate properties and creating substantial value through opportunity sourcing and hands-on asset management. The company is currently expanding its real estate portfolio through the acquisition and development of additional hospitality and multifamily real estate assets. Visit GehrHositality.com to learn more.

