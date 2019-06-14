Gemadept : Logistics – Top 100 Asia most trusted brands

On 24 May 2019, the Asia International Economic Forum and Asia Awards Ceremony 2019 was organized in Singapore. At the event, Gemadept Logistics was honored as one of the

The Asia International Economic Forum and Asia Awards Ceremony was co-organized by the Government of Singapore, Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Singpapore, Central Propaganda and Training Commission of Vietnam, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam Embassy in Singapore, Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia, Asia Business Association and the authorities of some other countries.

This was an annual event honoring the outstanding companies of Asia that played important roles in promoting the growth of the economies and contributing to the community. It also created a professional playground serving the meeting up, sharing experiences, exchanging information as well as seeking partnership of the companies.

'Top 100 Asia Most Trusted Brands' is a prestigious award for companies that own big brands and prestige in Vietnam particularly and Asia generally. The Board of Judges considered 6 criteria including capacity, quality, economic effectiveness; technology renovation, implementation of high technology to enhance quality; prestigious brand names in domestic and international markets; good practice of the government's policies; positive business strategies, high competitive advantages; sustainability, stable growth and being awarded by the government, local and international organizations.

With its long-term experience, nationwide and regionwide port and logistics integrated network, Gemadept is a professional provider of comprehensive supply chain management services and solutions throughout 6 segments including air cargo terminal operation, distribution centers, OOG cargo transport, shipping, cold chain logistics and auto logistics. Each year, Gemadept provides domestic and international clients with optimal solutions serving millions of tons/CBM of cargo. Gemadept has been chosen and accompanied by clients and partners as a prestigious logistics solution provider.

This award once again strongly affirmed the reliability and position of Gemadept, a leading enterprise in Vietnam and the region, that has done its utmost for improvement and creativity to bring further added values to its clients, partners and the community.

* Below are some photos taken at the ceremony: