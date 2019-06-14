Gemadept : enhanced its connection with investors at C-Suite Vietnam Investor Forum 2019

Citi-SSI Vietnam C-Suite Corporate Day 2019 - A forum for investment opportunity connection co-organized by Citi Group and Saigon Securities Incorporation (SSI) - took place on the 28and 29of May 2019 at Park Hyatt Saigon Hotel.

The event, which was an international investment conference attended by representatives of top management of the leading listed companies in Vietnam, was aimed at enhancing the connection between the enterprises with local and international potential investors. This was, at the same time, a good place for both to meet and exchange information about business environment and partnership opportunities.

At the Forum, the Organization team invited prestigious speakers to share their perspectives on the trends of the world, SEA and Vietnam economies; in which, the impacts of the US-China Trade War were among the most concerned issues. According to the presentations, the supply chain migration from China - well known as 'the global factory' - to the SEA has strong influences on the countries that run open economies and deeply take part in the supply chain. As analyzed by the experts, if just 4% of China's affected exports are diverted to other Asian countries, Vietnam could be one of the nations that enjoy the strongest boost to GDP growth, up to 0.2%. In the case the US lengthens the list of Chinese products being imposed higher tariffs, Vietnam could be the biggest beneficiary. And in order to take best advantages of the benefits, Vietnam should push up the added values of exports basing on consistent strategy, skillful workforce development and high technology investment.

With such movements of the current economy that will have positive impacts on Vietnamese companies in general and Gemadept in particular, investors are keenly interested in port and logistics projects that Gemadept has been progressing to catch the potential market opportunities.

At the event, Gemadept's representatives clearly provided the investors with the information regarding 2018 business performance, 2019 business plans and the Company's long term development strategies. In addition, via the meetings, the investors were updated on the progress of Gemadept's important projects in its roadmap of actualizing the goal to become the leading local and regional port and logistics operator, especially on the progress of Gemalink project - the largest deep sea port of Vietnam in Cai Mep - Thi Vai area - and Nam Dinh Vu Port (Phase 2) in Hai Phong, which will soon be started construction. These two projects, when being put into operation from the second half of 2020, will create a significant breakthrough for Gemadept in terms of scale, throughput and operation capacity in Vietnam's port industry.

Besides the port operation, the investors are also specially interested in Gemadept's logistics development strategies via the integration of networks, technology and customer base with its new strategic partner - CJ Logistics - as well as the parties' further steps in penetrating new market segments such as e-commerce and pursuing the target to become a full supply-chain solution consultant in Vietnam.

The Forum did create a good opportunity for investors to have deeper understanding of Gemadept's business activities and development strategy as well as for the Company to perceive demand and expectation of potential investors. Deeply understanding the importance of investor relations in addition to business performance enhancement, Gemadept will continue to actively and strongly push up investor relations activities in the upcoming time.

* Below are some photos taken at the event: