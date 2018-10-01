Gemadept : investors meeting & attending HSC emerging vietnam conference 2018

, Gemadept Corporation cooperated with Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC) to hold aright at HSC's Stock Exchange.

The meeting attracted the attendance of about 130 brokers, analysts and investors. From Gemadept's side, representatives of the Board of Management, the Board of Directors, Investor Relations, Finance and Accounting Departments attended the event.

Within the framework of the program, HSC's representative shared their views on the growth prospects of the Port and Logistics industry as well as analyzed and assessed the potential of GMD shares. The analysis shows that the current share price has not accurately reflected the real value and potential development of Gemadept in the future.

Gemadept's representative had a presentation with the theme 'Gemadept - Breakthrough Movements' to convey to the brokers and investors attending the event in particular and the market in general the message about Gemadept's strong steps in the past and its strong movements towards the breakthrough targets in the coming time. These targets have been concretized by major national projects including Nam Dinh Vu Port cluster, Gemalink Deepsea Port Project as well as Gemadept's cooperation with CJL for synergy of strengths, pushing up the business efficiency, scale, scope and its position in the logistics sector. In addition, the Corporation had intensive investment to promote IT application catching the trend of the industrial revolution 4.0, to enhance human resources quality and the efficiency of corporate governance. These are the breakthrough movements that will contribute to create a new image for Gemadept in the near future while strengthening its leading position in the port and logistics market of Vietnam and the region. With these movements, Gemadept aims to achieve sustainable growth, to continuously promote the values ​​and benefits for its investors, shareholders and stakeholders.

Following the presentation was an active interaction between the guests and representatives of Gemadept Management. There were nearly 20 questions being satisfactorily answered concerning the projects and development goals of Gemadept, market situation and opportunities to invest in GMD shares.

The meeting was a success, providing useful information for the parties, showing the image of a professional, dynamic and friendly Gemadept towards all investors in particular and the market in general.

Gemadept's representative expressed gratitude to shareholders and investors who have always trusted and accompanied Gemadept and sent deep thanks to Ho Chi Minh City Securities Company (HSC) for their good support and cooperation for Gemadept to have more opportunities to meet investors directly.

On the next day, 27 September 2018, Gemadept representatives also attended the Emerging Vietnam 2018 Conference held by HSC in Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to connect Vietnam's leading companies with the international investment community.

More than 40 leading companies in Vietnam and 200 investors from all over the world attended this special event.

In the program, Gemadept representatives had 7 meetings with groups of 30 investment funds, including renowned domestic and foreign investment funds such as: Vina Capital, Vietcombank Fund, Dragon Capital, PYN Elite Fund, Temasek, Indochina Capital, Sumitomo Mitsui, Kingsmead, etc ...

According to the investors' comments at the event, Gemadept's presentation and dialogue were quite impressive, professional and informative with clear development strategy. Thereby, the investors highly appreciated Gemadept's growth prospects in the future.

As one of the leading listed companies in the market, Gemadept has always focused on investor and shareholder relations. Gemadept regularly holds meetings with investors, shareholders and actively participates in investment forums and other events with its utmost efforts to provide transparent and timely information to investors, shareholders as well as to take investors' suggestions into consideration to maximize its operational efficiency and to seek for future cooperation opportunities.