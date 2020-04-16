Gembah : Closes $3.275M Seed Funding Round to Democratize Product Development

Gembah, a market leader in end-to-end product development, has announced a $3.275M seed round of funding led by Silverton Partners. ATX Venture Partners and Capital Factory also participated in the funding round.

Gembah has built a global manufacturing network of over 700 factories and a growing product development network with experts in every product category from product design to electrical and mechanical engineering. Gembah plans to utilize the new funding for platform development and to grow its team and network of partners both domestically and overseas. Total funding raised to date is $3.775M.

With e-commerce growing 30% in the past two years, and COVID-19 forcing even more retail businesses to online-only models, Gembah is uniquely situated to power the global product creation market. The platform leverages machine learning to eliminate the traditional market inefficiencies involved in designing and manufacturing products.

“We believe that humans are creators, it’s what separates us from all the other species on the planet,” said Gembah President and Founder Zack Leonard. “With the new round of funding from our valued venture partners, we will continue to enable that creative spirit in a much more democratized and standardized way. By strengthening our network and honing product development, we plan to bring lead time from inception to shipment down even further, fueling the global product innovation engine just when we need it most.”

World’s First End-to-End Product Innovation Platform Designed for eCommerce Era

Gembah is the world’s first end-to-end product innovation platform. It connects businesses and entrepreneurs to expert resources from product creation all the way through manufacturing. Because entrepreneurs are connected to vetted, expert resources, great products that actually sell can go from concept to reality in as little as 90 days.

“Trust and efficiency are critical in today’s global economy, and Gembah facilitates trust in a global supply chain rattled by politics and current events,” said Kip McClanahan, General Partner at Silverton Partners. “Efficiency is delivered through closed-loop automation of the end-to-end new product ecosystem using Gembah’s unique software and services.”

“Gembah is a true innovator poised to help businesses capitalize on the growth of global eCommerce,” said Chris Shonk, Managing Director at ATX Venture Partners. “The team at Gembah is bringing in some of the best leaders in the business to navigate this new economic paradigm. They will no doubt help their customers navigate the complexities of taking a product from idea to revenue faster and more efficiently than ever through the implementation of machine learning technology.”

About Gembah

Gembah turns ideas into full-fledged products. From design to manufacturing to shipment, Gembah matches makers with the best experts, factories and delivery systems for launching and selling their unique product. To learn more, visit Gembah.com, or find us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

