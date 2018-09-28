Gemdale : Indicative Announcement Regarding Share Transfer Agreement EnteredBy Sh...

Stock code: 600383

Stock Abbreviation: GEMDALE CORPORATIONAnnouncement No: 2018-037

金地（集团）股份有限公司

科

学

筑

家

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SHARE

TRANSFER AGREEMENT ENTERED BY

SHAREHOLDER AND CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING

The Board of Directors of the Company and all its members hereby warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this announcement, and they individually and collectively accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein.

Important Notice:  The change in shareholding is not attributable to increase or decrease in shareholding, and does not trigger a general offer.

 As of the date of this announcement, the Company has no controlling shareholders and de factor controllers, and the share transfer does not lead to a change in the Company's largest shareholder.

I. Basic Information on the Change in Shareholding

On 26 September 2018, the Company received the notice from Anbang Insurance

Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Anbang Group") that, Anbang Property &

Casualty Insurance Company Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Anbang P&C

Insurance") and Anbang Life Insurance Co Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Anbang

Life Insurance") have entered into the "Share Transfer Agreement of Anbang P&C

Insurance Company Ltd. and Anbang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. regarding Gemdale

Corporation", pursuant to which, Anbang P&C Insurance will transfer 265,227,389 A shares of the Company held by the securities account of "Anbang Property &

Casualty Insurance Company Ltd. - Traditional Products" to the securities account of

"Anbang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Conservative Investment Portfolio" held by

Anbang Life Insurance. Anbang Group is the controlling shareholder of Anbang Life

Insurance and Anbang P&C Insurance.

Prior to the share transfer, Anbang P&C Insurance holds 265,227,389 shares of the Company, representing 5.87% of the total share capital of the Company; Anbang

Life Insurance holds 657,111,536 shares of the Company, representing14.56% of the total share capital of the Company. Anbang P&C Insurance and Anbang Life

Insurance holds an aggregate of 922,338,925 shares of the Company, representing 20.43% of the total share capital of the Company in aggregate.

Upon the completion of the share transfer, Anbang P&C Insurance will no longer hold shares of the Company, and Anbang Life Insurance will hold 922,338,925 shares of the Company, representing 20.43% of the total share capital of the Company, with the number and percentage of shareholding in line with the aggregate number and percentage of shareholding of Anbang P&C Insurance and Anbang Life Insurance prior to the share transfer.

II. Follow-up Events

As of the date of this announcement, the Company has no controlling shareholders and de factor controllers, and the share transfer does not lead to a change in the Company's largest shareholder.

The share transfer is subject to relevant share transfer procedures by the Shanghai

Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited. The

Company will meet its disclosure obligations in time based on the latest progress of the abovementioned matters.

By order of the Board of Directors of

Gemdale Corporation

28 September 2018