Gemgrow Properties : Further cautionary

28 May 2019 7:23Shareholders are referred to the joint cautionary announcement released on SENS on 10 April 2019, wherein Arrowhead and Gemgrow (the "Parties") advised that their respective boards of directors have, in principle, agreed to a potential transaction which may result in the reverse takeover of Gemgrow by Arrowhead (the "Merger").Shareholders are advised that the Parties are in the process of finalising transaction agreements and accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in their respective shares until a further announcement in respect of the Merger has been made.