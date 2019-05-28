Gemgrow Properties : Further cautionary

Log in
05/28/2019 | 06:29am EDT
28 May 2019 7:23Shareholders are referred to the joint cautionary announcement released on SENS on 10 April 2019, wherein Arrowhead and Gemgrow (the "Parties") advised that their respective boards of directors have, in principle, agreed to a potential transaction which may result in the reverse takeover of Gemgrow by Arrowhead (the "Merger").

Shareholders are advised that the Parties are in the process of finalising transaction agreements and accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in their respective shares until a further announcement in respect of the Merger has been made.
Gemgrow Properties Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:28:05 UTC
