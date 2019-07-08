Gemgrow Properties : Joint firm intention

Shareholders are referred to the joint cautionary announcements released by Gemgrow and Arrowhead Properties Ltd. ('Arrowhead') (the 'parties') on SENS on 10 April 2019 and 28 May 2019, wherein shareholders were advised that their respective boards of directors have, in principle, agreed to a potential transaction which may result in the reverse takeover of Gemgrow by Arrowhead.

The respective boards of directors of Arrowhead and Gemgrow are pleased to announce that they have signed an offer and implementation agreement ('implementation agreement') setting out the terms and conditions upon which Gemgrow has offered to acquire all of the Arrowhead ordinary shares, but excluding the Arrowhead shares held in treasury, ('scheme shares'), from Arrowhead shareholders ('scheme participants') by way of a scheme of arrangement ('scheme') in terms of section 114 of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended ('Companies Act'), to be proposed by the board of Arrowhead to the scheme participants ('transaction').

Gemgrow shall, as consideration for each scheme share acquired, issue and allot to the scheme participants 0.8237 Gemgrow B ordinary shares ('scheme consideration'), which ratio has been calculated using the forecast earnings of both parties, adjusted for certain listed company distributions.

In the event that the scheme becomes operative, the listing of all of Arrowhead's ordinary shares ('Arrowhead shares') on the Main Board of the JSE Ltd. ('JSE') will be terminated, and the scheme participants will be deemed to have disposed of all of their scheme shares for the scheme consideration thereby constituting Arrowhead as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gemgrow.

The purpose of this joint firm intention announcement ('firm intention announcement') is to advise Gemgrow shareholders and Arrowhead shareholders of the terms and conditions of the transaction.

Salient terms of the transaction

Scheme consideration

Gemgrow shall, as consideration for each scheme share acquired, issue and allot to the scheme participants, 0.8237 new Gemgrow B ordinary shares. Where a scheme participant's entitlement to the scheme consideration results in a fractional entitlement, such fraction of a Gemgrow B ordinary share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, resulting in allocations of whole Gemgrow B ordinary shares and a cash payment will be made to the scheme participant for the fraction based on the volume weighted average share price trade on the JSE on the day after the expected scheme last day to trade discounted by 10%.

Appointments to the Gemgrow board of directors

Subject to the approval by Gemgrow shareholders at the general meeting to be convened, four non-executive directors of Arrowhead being Mathew Nell, Taffy Adler, Sam Mokorosi and Selwyn Noik and one executive director of Arrowhead being Riaz Kader will be appointed to the Gemgrow board with effect from the scheme operative date. Two non-executive directors of Gemgow being Ayesha Rehman and Clifford Abrams will resign from the Gemgrow board with effect from the scheme operative date.

Approvals required by Arrowhead shareholders and distribution of scheme circular and prospectus

Full details of the scheme and ancillary matters will be set out in a joint circular which will be distributed by Arrowhead and Gemgrow to Arrowhead shareholders on or about 22 July 2019 which will include, inter alia, the opinions of the independent expert referred to in paragraph 7 above, a notice of scheme meeting of Arrowhead shareholders to approve the scheme and the applicable salient dates and times, including the date of the scheme meeting of Arrowhead shareholders. A prospectus in respect of the enlarged Gemgrow group, incorporating revised listing particulars will be distributed to Arrowhead shareholders together with the joint circular.

Approvals required by Gemgrow shareholders and distribution of circulars

The transaction will constitute a category 1, related party acquisition for Gemgrow in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements and accordingly Gemgrow shareholder approval will be required. Full details of the transaction will be set out in a category 1 circular which will be distributed by Gemgrow to Gemgrow shareholders on or about 22 July 2019 which will include, inter alia, the opinions of the independent expert referred to in paragraph 7 above, a notice of general meeting of Gemgrow shareholders to approve the transaction and other ancillary matters as well as the applicable salient dates and times, including the date of the Gemgrow combined general meeting of Gemgrow shareholders and the separate class meetings for holders of the Gemgrow A shares and the Gemgrow B shares respectively.

In addition, the transaction will constitute a reverse takeover of Gemgrow by Arrowhead in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements, requiring revised listing particulars in respect of the enlarged Gemgrow group, post implementation of the transaction. A prospectus, incorporating revised listing particulars will be distributed by Gemgrow to Gemgrow shareholders together with the category 1 circular.

Withdrawal of cautionary announcements

Post the simultaneous release of this announcement and the announcement referred, shareholders of Arrowhead and Gemgrow are advised that caution is no longer required to be exercised in their dealings in Arrowhead and Gemgrow shares.

