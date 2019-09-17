Log in
Gemgrow Properties : Name change update

09/17/2019 | 03:22pm BST
GPA,GPB : Update in respect of the change of name:
GEMGROW PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2007/032604/06)
JSE share code: GPA ISIN: ZAE0000223269
JSE share code: GPB ISIN: ZAE0000223277
(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
("Gemgrow")


UPDATE IN RESPECT OF THE CHANGE OF NAME


Shareholders are referred to the joint announcement published on SENS on 29 August 2019 confirming,
inter alia, the salient dates to the Gemgrow change of name. Shareholders are advised that Gemgrow is still
awaiting registration of the resolution by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission ("CIPC"). As
a result, the salient dates and times announced on SENS on 29 August 2019 pertaining to the change of
name are no longer applicable. A further announcement setting out a revised timetable will be published as
soon as CIPC has registered such resolution.


17 September 2019


Corporate advisor
Investec Bank Limited

Independent corporate advisor and transaction sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Legal advisor and competition law advisor
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Incorporated

Date: 17/09/2019 12:45:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.



Disclaimer

Gemgrow Properties Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 14:21:03 UTC
