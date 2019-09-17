Gemgrow Properties : Name change update





GPA,GPB : Update in respect of the change of name:

GEMGROW PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2007/032604/06)

JSE share code: GPA ISIN: ZAE0000223269

JSE share code: GPB ISIN: ZAE0000223277

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Gemgrow")









UPDATE IN RESPECT OF THE CHANGE OF NAME









Shareholders are referred to the joint announcement published on SENS on 29 August 2019 confirming,

inter alia, the salient dates to the Gemgrow change of name. Shareholders are advised that Gemgrow is still

awaiting registration of the resolution by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission ("CIPC"). As

a result, the salient dates and times announced on SENS on 29 August 2019 pertaining to the change of

name are no longer applicable. A further announcement setting out a revised timetable will be published as

soon as CIPC has registered such resolution.









17 September 2019









Corporate advisor

Investec Bank Limited





Independent corporate advisor and transaction sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited





Legal advisor and competition law advisor

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Incorporated





Date: 17/09/2019 12:45:00

