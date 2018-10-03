Gemini Obtains Digital Asset Insurance via Aon

As of Oct. 1, 2018, Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini), a leading
digital asset exchange and custodian, announced today that the company
has secured insurance coverage for custodied digital assets through a
global consortium of industry-leading insurers and arranged by Aon,
a global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk,
retirement and health solutions. Gemini’s digital asset insurance
coverage is in addition to the already available FDIC-insured U.S.
dollar deposits.
Gemini was approved for coverage after successfully demonstrating to
underwriters that the company is a leading, best-in-class exchange and
custodian. The digital asset insurance coverage further bolsters
confidence and protection for consumers transacting on the Gemini
platform.
“Consumers are looking for the same levels of insured protection they’re
used to being afforded by traditional financial institutions,” said
Yusuf Hussain, Gemini’s Head of Risk. “Educating our insurers not only
allows us to provide such protections to our customers, but it also sets
the expectation for consumer protection across the crypto industry.”
About Gemini Trust Company, LLC:
Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a digital asset exchange and
custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store digital assets
such as bitcoin, ether and Zcash. Gemini is a New York trust company
that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity
requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the NYDFS.
Gemini was founded in 2014, by brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, to
build a bridge to the future of money.
Gemini, in partnership with the Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC, launched the
first-ever bitcoin futures contract in December of 2017. Gemini is also
the world’s first licensed exchange in the world to offer trading and
custody services for ether and Zcash. In September of 2018, Gemini
launched the world’s first regulated stablecoin, the Gemini dollar, that
combines the creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar
with blockchain technology and the oversight of U.S. regulators.
For more information, visit Gemini.com.
