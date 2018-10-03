Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gemini Obtains Digital Asset Insurance via Aon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Digital Asset Insurance Coverage Adds to Gemini’s Existing FDIC Insurance for Fiat Funds

As of Oct. 1, 2018, Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini), a leading digital asset exchange and custodian, announced today that the company has secured insurance coverage for custodied digital assets through a global consortium of industry-leading insurers and arranged by Aon, a global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Gemini’s digital asset insurance coverage is in addition to the already available FDIC-insured U.S. dollar deposits.

Gemini was approved for coverage after successfully demonstrating to underwriters that the company is a leading, best-in-class exchange and custodian. The digital asset insurance coverage further bolsters confidence and protection for consumers transacting on the Gemini platform.

“Consumers are looking for the same levels of insured protection they’re used to being afforded by traditional financial institutions,” said Yusuf Hussain, Gemini’s Head of Risk. “Educating our insurers not only allows us to provide such protections to our customers, but it also sets the expectation for consumer protection across the crypto industry.”

About Gemini Trust Company, LLC:

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a digital asset exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store digital assets such as bitcoin, ether and Zcash. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the NYDFS. Gemini was founded in 2014, by brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, to build a bridge to the future of money.

Gemini, in partnership with the Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC, launched the first-ever bitcoin futures contract in December of 2017. Gemini is also the world’s first licensed exchange in the world to offer trading and custody services for ether and Zcash. In September of 2018, Gemini launched the world’s first regulated stablecoin, the Gemini dollar, that combines the creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain technology and the oversight of U.S. regulators.

For more information, visit Gemini.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46pSHARING SERVICES : NetworkNewsBreaks – Sharing Services, Inc. (SHRV) Adds Herbalife International Founder as Business Strategist
AQ
06:45pINVESTEC : ASSET MANAGEMENT - Investec unit in bid to shed ‘out of Africa’ image
AQ
06:45pFIVE : CONSTRUCTION WOES - Group Five forced to shift to new businesses to survive
AQ
06:45pASCENDIS HEALTH : A WEE DRAM - Ascendis faces tough climb in bid to overcome mountain of debt
AQ
06:45pAFCON : AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS - Seychelles must be taken seriously, says Baxter
AQ
06:45pRELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:45pXEROX : ConnectKey-enabled devices earn the leading global ecolabel for the IT sector from Green Electronics Council
AQ
06:45pRAPS Releases Results of Compensation Survey of Regulatory Professionals
GL
06:44pTECH MAHINDRA : IAI/ELTA, Tech Mahindra Announce Cybersecurity Partnership
AQ
06:44p03/10/2018. ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH THE COMPANY HAS SCHEDULED A CONFERENCE CALL AT 4 : 00 PM (Spanish time) to explain the results.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
4ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent
5DAIMLER : North American orders for semi-trucks surge in September

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.