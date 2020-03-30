Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gemspring Capital : Closes Its Second Fund With $750 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

Gemspring Capital, a lower middle-market private equity firm, announced the formation of its second fund, Gemspring Capital Fund II (“Fund II”), with $750 million of capital commitments.

Gemspring secured commitments for Fund II from a globally diversified investor base comprised of leading endowments, foundations, family offices, consultants, insurance companies, pension plans and funds of funds. Each of Gemspring’s institutional investors from its first fund, which closed in 2016, committed to Fund II.

Acalyx Advisors Inc. served as exclusive placement advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the business services, distribution and logistics, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:55pFCA executives, salaried employees to take pay cuts during coronavirus pandemic
RE
04:55pCSE BULLETIN : Appointment of Market Maker - Columbia Care Inc. (CCHW)
NE
04:55pMaven Announces Broad Cost-Containment Initiative Including 9% Staff Layoff
BU
04:54pMESA ROYALTY TRUST : TX Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:54pGOLDEN DEVELOPING SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pCAL-MAINE FOODS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pSUNWORKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:53pMILESTONE SCIENTIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:53pFULL HOUSE RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
2China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : J&J, Moderna sign deals with U.S. to produce possible coronavirus vaccines
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
5Wall Street rallies, led by healthcare jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group