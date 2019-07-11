Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gemspring Capital : Completes Acquisition of Rapid Displays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce an affiliate has acquired a majority interest in Rapid Displays, Inc. (“Rapid” or the “Company”), a leading provider of point-of-purchase displays and related services.

Rapid provides a comprehensive solution for custom point-of-purchase displays, including creative design, engineering, prototyping, production, and logistics. The Company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with over 1 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space across Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area and serves retailers and consumer brands throughout North America and the rest of the world. Rapid differentiates itself with best in class creative capabilities and first-rate customer service, as evidenced by the Company’s 19-year streak of winning more Outstanding Merchandising Achievement Awards than any other competitor in the industry.

Rapid’s CEO, David Abramson, commented on the transaction: “I, along with my team at Rapid, am excited to partner with Gemspring. Their partnership-oriented approach is perfectly suited to Rapid. With Gemspring’s investment and support, I look forward to ensuring that Rapid continues to deliver innovation and the same high-quality service that our customers have come to expect.”

Bret Wiener, Managing Partner of Gemspring, noted: “Rapid is an extremely attractive platform given its market leadership, differentiated product and service offering, and single-minded commitment to customers. The Company’s strong creative capabilities and first-rate customer service have contributed to its stellar reputation among retailers and brands. We are excited to invest in Rapid and grow the business.”

Jon Altman, Managing Director at Gemspring, added: “Rapid has a strong reputation as the most creative company in the POP displays industry. By offering a complete solution, from concept design to final delivery and logistics, Rapid has become a reliable partner for blue-chip brands across multiple end markets. Rapid has an excellent foundation and we are eager to support David and his team in the next stage of the Company’s growth.”

About Rapid Displays, Inc.

Rapid Displays offers custom retail displays, store fixtures, kiosk merchandising, and more for an end-to-end visual merchandising solution. With eight decades of experience, over 500 employees and 1 million square feet of working space, Rapid is a one-stop shop for retail merchandising solutions. One integrated team of retail experts, designers, advisors and project managers results in a tailored and seamless experience for each customer. For more information, visit www.rapiddisplays.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $355 million of equity capital under management, focuses on making control and structured equity investments in lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a hands-on approach to driving revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $350 million in revenue and are in the business services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:00pAIRASIA BERHAD : continues to take Australian surfing to new heights
PU
09:00pBREAKER RESOURCES NL : High-grade results extend 1.1Moz Bombora deposit at depth and along strike
PU
08:59pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:56pASCENT INDUSTRIES : Provides Update on the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the Matter of the Companies Creditor Arrangement Act
AQ
08:50pChildren's Hospital Los Angeles Has Treated 14 Patients With Retinal Degeneration Using Gene Therapy
BU
08:47pNIKE : goes ahead with investment in new Arizona manufacturing plant
RE
08:46pAIR CANADA : 37 people injured in severe turbulence on Air Canada flight
AQ
08:45pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit -- Update
DJ
08:43pOMCL Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations
PR
08:36pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : reshuffles management of grounded 737 - memo
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : Anadarko shareholders to vote next month on Occidental deal
3COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : COSCO SHIPPING : June imports fall at top U.S. hub for China ocean trade
4FEDEX CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf ..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About