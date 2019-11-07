Gemspring Capital : Invests in Crafty Apes

Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce an affiliate has completed an investment in Crafty Apes, a full-service visual effects company with studios in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York.

Gemspring’s investment is in partnership with the Crafty Apes leadership team, Jason Sanford, Chris LeDoux, Tim LeDoux, Robin Graham and Mark LeDoux. Crafty Apes provides best in class visual effects and production services to the rapidly growing market for film, episodic and commercial video production. Crafty Apes’ services range from high quality 2D and 3D compositing to digital cosmetics and computer generated imagery. Founded in 2011, Crafty Apes’ recent critically-acclaimed credits include La La Land, Stanger Things, Hidden Figures, The Orville and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Founders Chris LeDoux, Jason Sanford and Tim LeDoux commented on the investment: “We are excited to partner with Gemspring during the next phase of growth for Crafty Apes. Gemspring’s understanding of our industry, resources, relationships and experience partnering with growing companies will be invaluable as we expand our geographic presence, invest in our team and continue delivering world class post-production services for our customers.”

Geoff Broglio, Principal at Gemspring, said: “We are in an unprecedented era of content proliferation, and Crafty Apes is uniquely positioned to continue growing with marquee studios and streaming providers. We are thrilled to partner with Tim, Jason, Chris, Robin and Mark and the other artists at Crafty Apes, who we believe are some of the best storytellers in the industry.”

About Crafty Apes

Crafty Apes is a full-service visual effects company with studios in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. Founded by Chris LeDoux, Jason Sanford and Tim LeDoux, Crafty Apes has a talented roster of creative and production supervisors that offer a full suite of VFX services, including set supervision, VFX consultation, 2D and 3D compositing, digital cosmetics and computer generated imagery. Crafty Apes' work can be seen on such titles as La La Land, If Beale Street Could Talk, Hidden Figures, Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War, Deadpool 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp. For more information, visit www.craftyapes.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $355 million of capital under management, provides equity capital to growing lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $350 million in revenue and are in the media, business services, industrial services, software or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

