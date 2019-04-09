Gemspring Capital : Makes Strategic Investment in Valant Medical Solutions

Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to
announce an affiliate has completed a strategic investment in Valant
Medical Solutions, Inc. (“Valant” or the “Company”), a leading provider
of behavioral health software for private practices.
Based in Seattle, WA, Valant’s software-as-a-service platform provides a
suite of electronic healthcare record (EHR) and practice management
solutions to over 2,000 behavioral health practices across the United
States. Co-founder David Lischner, MD designed the Valant platform with
the specific needs of mental health professionals in mind, enabling
practitioners to efficiently schedule, document, and bill patients from
a single, seamlessly integrated offering. Through its tailored design
and robust clinical outcomes capabilities, the Company has earned a
leading position in the fragmented behavioral health software market,
serving a large user base of over 12,000 behavioral health
professionals. Gemspring’s investment will enable the Company to
continue to develop its robust product offering, enhance its sales and
marketing capabilities and accelerate growth.
David Lischner, CEO of Valant, commented on the transaction: “Partnering
with Gemspring is an exciting new chapter for Valant. Gemspring’s
expertise and resources will propel Valant’s growth, allowing us to
accelerate our product roadmap, launch new sales and marketing
initiatives, and provide better business and clinical outcomes for our
customers.”
Aron Grossman, Principal at Gemspring, added: “As a leader in the
behavioral health software market, Valant has developed a highly
regarded solution that has empowered mental health professionals to more
effectively manage their practices and deliver higher quality patient
care. We are excited to partner with David and the entire Valant team to
build upon this foundation in the next stage of the Company’s growth.”
Spurrier Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to
Valant.
About Valant Medical Solutions, Inc.
Valant is a software-as-a-service organization serving the needs of the
behavioral healthcare industry. Valant’s disruptive technology solutions
combine deep domain and technical expertise to improve behavioral
healthcare quality by reinventing how electronic healthcare record (EHR)
systems serve mental health providers and their patients. Valant is
headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit https://valant.com/.
About Gemspring Capital
Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm
with $355 million of equity capital under management, focuses on making
control and structured equity investments in lower middle market
companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring
partners with talented management teams and takes a hands-on approach to
driving revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to
$350 million in revenue and are in the business services, healthcare
services, financial services, industrial services, software, or
specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.
