Gen-Z Consortium : Advancing High-Performance Fabric Architecture with Advanced Security, Composability and Load/Store Applications

Consortium will be showcasing Gen-Z technology at Supercomputing 2019 in Denver, CO; Gen-Z webinars available on demand

The Gen-Z Consortium, an industry organization developing an open-systems fabric-based architecture designed to provide high-speed, low-latency, secure access to data and devices, will be showcasing Gen-Z technology solutions at SC19 in Denver, CO.

The Consortium has seen rapid growth in the Gen-Z technology ecosystem over the past year, including modular, composable form factors, pluggable memory drives, commercially available Gen-Z design collateral, open-source fabric emulation software, and the world’s first Gen-Z protocol analyzer for solutions testing.

“I’m impressed with the progress and industry acceptance of the Gen-Z protocol, which is the result of years of hard work by Gen-Z Consortium members,” said Gen-Z Consortium President Kurtis Bowman. “We anticipate the Gen-Z technology ecosystem will continue to grow as Gen-Z enabled products are introduced in 2021 and beyond.”

Gen-Z Consortium exhibiting at SC19

The Gen-Z Consortium will be showcasing the latest technology demonstrations at SC19 on Nov. 18-21 in Denver, CO. The Gen-Z booth (#789) will include the latest multi-vendor rack demonstration, featuring disaggregated, pluggable DRAM drives, and shared memory resources. The exhibit will also include Gen-Z media box architecture, memory modules, composable form factors, optical interconnect demonstrations, an Intel® Ultra Path Interconnect (UPI) to Gen-Z memory-sematic bridge proof of concept, and a demonstration of the world’s first Gen-Z Protocol Analyzer and Jammer.

The recent Gen-Z webinar, titled “Emerging High-Speed Interconnects & Gen-Z Fabric: Advancing Modular and Composable Solutions in an Open Environment for Data-Centric, AI, and Machine Learning” is now available to stream on-demand. The hour-long presentation, featuring Greg Casey of Dell EMC and John Norton of HPE, took place on Nov. 13 and explored Gen-Z’s role in the open high-speed interconnect ecosystem.

About the Gen-Z Consortium

The Gen-Z Consortium has released 13 specifications to the public, all of which are available for download on its website. These specifications include the core protocol specification, Physical Layer specifications supporting 25G and 50G, and 10 connecter/mechanical specifications including compliance test board specifications, creating a robust development ecosystem.

The Gen-Z Core Specification 1.1 Draft, which is an update to the Gen-Z Core Specification 1.0, is now available for public review. The draft specification includes advanced security features and enables the development of products deploying Gen-Z technology-based solutions.

Gen-Z is an open systems interconnect designed to provide memory semantic access to data and devices via direct-attached, switched or fabric topologies. The Gen-Z Consortium is made up of over 60 leading computer industry companies dedicated to creating and commercializing a new data access technology that will provide future opportunities for innovative solutions that are open, efficient, simple, secure and cost-effective. Visit www.genzconsortium.org for more.

