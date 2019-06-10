Log in
Gen3 Marketing : Awarded Best Retail Search Initiative - SEO

06/10/2019 | 09:33am EDT

Gen3 Marketing (“Gen3”) is honored to win the award for “Best Retail Search Initiative - SEO” by Search Engine Land. The award was given in recognition of Gen3’s Content SEO service provided to BrainMD Health, a brain and memory supplements company.

“We are proud to show quality content can make an impact for retailers,” said Gen3’s Organic Search & Content Manager, Julia Scavicchio, who was the lead on the account.

Gen3 received this award thanks to a strategy focused on developing and optimizing content, formed by the Search Department of the agency. Gen3 works closely with clients to determine the best possible methods of making an impact on site performance. As a successful, rapidly growing department within the agency, Gen3’s team is excited to amplify these results and repeat them for new clients.

Content SEO as a service addresses the needs of today’s online businesses. This service allows businesses to attract a buying audience through organic search. Gen3’s expertise on the matter includes an excellent skill set of content writers, content strategists and technical SEOs.

“Gen3’s unique strategies pair the best of content marketing and writing knowledge with the best of technical search knowledge,” Todd Bailey, Gen3’s VP of Search & Media added. “Julia and the Organic Search team continue to produce creative strategies and implement high quality content for retail advertisers.”

The award was offered by Search Engine Land, an established SEO industry publication covering all aspects of digital marketing, advertising technology and the martech landscape. Search Engine Land hosts an annual SMX Search Marketing Expo and Conference offering awards to five SEO categories, among other awards.

If you’re interested in learning more about Gen3 Marketing’s SEO and content services, please email us at info@gen3marketing.com.

About Gen3 Marketing

Gen3 Marketing, headquartered Blue Bell, PA, is a leading digital marketing agency that provides affiliate marketing services to customers (“advertisers”) by optimizing advertisers’ positioning of their products and services on third party websites (“publishers” or “affiliates”). The Company also provides additional digital marketing services, including pay-per-click, search engine optimization, social media and other digital marketing campaigns. The Gen3 platform combines technology expertise, people and process to effectively manage online marketing spend for customers across North America and beyond.


© Business Wire 2019
