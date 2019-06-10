Gen3 Marketing : Awarded Best Retail Search Initiative - SEO

Gen3
Marketing (“Gen3”) is honored to win the award for “Best Retail
Search Initiative - SEO” by Search
Engine Land. The award was given in recognition of Gen3’s Content
SEO service provided to BrainMD Health, a brain and memory supplements
company.
“We are proud to show quality content can make an impact for retailers,”
said Gen3’s Organic Search & Content Manager, Julia Scavicchio, who was
the lead on the account.
Gen3 received this award thanks to a strategy focused on developing and
optimizing content, formed by the Search Department of the agency. Gen3
works closely with clients to determine the best possible methods of
making an impact on site performance. As a successful, rapidly growing
department within the agency, Gen3’s team is excited to amplify these
results and repeat them for new clients.
Content
SEO as a service addresses the needs of today’s online businesses.
This service allows businesses to attract a buying audience through
organic search. Gen3’s expertise on the matter includes an excellent
skill set of content writers, content strategists and technical SEOs.
“Gen3’s unique strategies pair the best of content marketing and writing
knowledge with the best of technical search knowledge,” Todd Bailey,
Gen3’s VP of Search & Media added. “Julia and the Organic Search team
continue to produce creative strategies and implement high quality
content for retail advertisers.”
The award was offered by Search Engine Land, an established SEO industry
publication covering all aspects of digital marketing, advertising
technology and the martech landscape. Search Engine Land hosts an annual
SMX Search Marketing Expo and Conference offering awards to five SEO
categories, among other awards.
If you’re interested in learning more about Gen3 Marketing’s SEO and
content services, please email us at info@gen3marketing.com.
About Gen3 Marketing
Gen3
Marketing, headquartered Blue Bell, PA, is a leading digital
marketing agency that provides affiliate marketing services to customers
(“advertisers”) by optimizing advertisers’ positioning of their products
and services on third party websites (“publishers” or “affiliates”). The
Company also provides additional digital marketing services, including
pay-per-click, search engine optimization, social media and other
digital marketing campaigns. The Gen3 platform combines technology
expertise, people and process to effectively manage online marketing
spend for customers across North America and beyond.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005079/en/