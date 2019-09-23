Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GenCanna Global Engages Goldman Sachs as a Financial Advisor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 08:16am EDT

GenCanna Global, Inc. (“GenCanna” or the “Company”) announced today that it has engaged Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Goldman Sachs) to serve as a financial advisor to assist the Company in evaluating an initial public offering and other strategic alternatives. “We have made significant investments in growing the hemp industry in the spirit of the Farm bill – investing in American farmers and the necessary infrastructure to capture the value of the hemp crops grown on their farms,” said Matty Mangone-Miranda, CEO of GenCanna Global. He continued, “This investment requires incredible dedication, tremendous hardwork and meaningful capital. We are excited to partner with Goldman Sachs as we explore a variety of ways to continue our category-leading growth.” Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw & Pittman will be advising GenCanna as the Company evaluates strategic growth options with Goldman Sachs.

ABOUT GENCANNA GLOBAL, INC.

GenCanna is a vertically-integrated agriculture-technology company specializing in the production of hemp rich in CBD. Founded in 2014, as an inaugural member of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, the company is a longstanding industry pioneer. GenCanna works closely with state universities, consumer protection agencies and other regulatory bodies driving key industry standards and legislation. Consistent extraction methods and innovative processing technologies ensure GenCanna production processes exceed all regulatory standards for FDA registered and inspected food production facilities (learn more at https://gencanna.com/compliance/). The GenCanna Production Platform assures standardized, repeatable quality from farm to finished product.

GenCanna is a founding board member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. Launched in early 2017, the U.S. Hemp Roundtable is a coalition of over 70 hemp companies – representing every link of the product chain, from seed to sale – and all of the industry’s major national grassroots organizations. The U.S. Hemp Roundtable has secured the passage of bi-partisan legislation in the U.S. Congress that established hemp federally as an agricultural commodity, permanently removing it from regulation as a controlled substance.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31aGETINGE ANNOUNCES ITS Q3 REPORT 2019 ON OCTOBER 18 AT 08 : 00 CEST followed by a conference call at 10:00 CEST
AQ
08:31a1933 INDUSTRIES' : Canna Hemp X™ Recovery Cream Now Available at Zumiez Stores in the US
AQ
08:31aASCOT RESOURCES : Reports Director Resignation
AQ
08:31aWISDOMTREE U S QUALITY : Canada Announces Cash Distributions for ETFs
AQ
08:31aSPLITIT : Launches First B2B Credit Card Installment Payment Solution;
AQ
08:31aResverlogix Announces BETonMACE Trial Results Accepted for Presentation at American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2019
GL
08:31aAAIS and Munich Re Partner to Help Close the Flood Insurance Gap in the U.S.
GL
08:31aSaratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call
GL
08:31aVirtualArmour Ranks as Top 100 MSSP Globally on MSSP Alert's Top 200 List
GL
08:31aNETGEAR to Join the Open Security and Safety Alliance
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3THOMAS COOK GROUP : Thomas Cook collapse boosts rival holiday companies, budget airlines
4ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
5China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group