Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GenOn Announces NRG REMA LLC’s Launch of its Solicitation of Votes for Prepackaged Reorganization Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 01:47am CEST

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenOn Energy, Inc. (“GenOn”) announced today that NRG REMA LLC (“REMA”), an indirect subsidiary of GenOn, has launched its solicitation of votes for a prepackaged chapter 11 plan of reorganization (the “Plan”). As previously disclosed in GenOn’s current report on Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 2, 2018, REMA has entered into restructuring support agreements with certain of its key stakeholders (the “RSAs”) and is launching the Plan with strong support from a majority of its creditors.

Pursuant to the RSAs, the Plan is supported by REMA, the independent directors of GenOn (who are advised by independent advisors), the independent directors of REMA (who are advised by independent advisors), more than 90% of holders of those certain Series C Pass-Through Trust Certificates due 2026, Public Service Enterprise Group and the steering committee of GenOn noteholders.

REMA expects to commence voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy cases in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to implement the Plan shortly after the solicitation process is complete and REMA receives votes sufficient to confirm the Plan. REMA intends to complete its restructuring during the fourth quarter of 2018.

REMA’s legal advisor in connection with the restructuring is Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC serves as its financial advisor. Rothschild Inc. is REMA’s investment banker for the restructuring.

The RSAs, the Plan and related materials, including the disclosure statement related to the Plan are accessible at http://dm.epiq11.com/rema.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, they include statements relating to future actions and strategies of GenOn and its subsidiaries, including REMA. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future operating and financial performance or results and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, the actual performance of GenOn and its subsidiaries, including REMA, may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Jackie Tilden
jackie.tilden@genon.com

genon.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55aHITACHI : to Establish New Company to Foster Human Resource for the Global Rollout of the Social Innovation Business Using Digital Technologies
AQ
02:55aS&P CONSULTANTS : Prepares to Fill Exploding Need for Cerner-Related Support Nation-Wide
BU
02:55aQINGDAO HAIER : announces price range of D-Share listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange at EUR 1.00 to EUR 1.50
EQ
02:53aFIBRIA CELULOSE : Approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE)
PU
02:53aHUON AQUACULTURE : HUO Media Release Western Australia Kingfish Opens in a new Window
PU
02:53aTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Donates $1 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Support Communities Impacted by Hurricane Michael
BU
02:52aEXCLUSIVE : Shell seeks to sell Venezuela JV stake to France's Maurel & Prom - sources
RE
02:51aAT&T : U.S. Justice official says lawyer vowed 'personal attacks' over AT&T deal
RE
02:50aFRONT RANGE RESOURCES : ARROW Exploration Corp. Posts New Investor Presentation to its Website
AQ
02:48aESPORTS MOGUL ASIA PACIFIC : Results of Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
3MAUREL & PROM : EXCLUSIVE: Shell seeks to sell Venezuela JV stake to France's Maurel & Prom - sources
4MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD : MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Management Update
5CORE EXPLORATION LTD : Core Exploration Ltd Napperby Uranium Resource Update and Increase

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.