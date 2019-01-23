Log in
GenSight Biologics : Announces its 2019 Financial Calendar

01/23/2019 | 01:31am EST

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced its financial calendar for 2019.

       
Information     Date*
2018 4Q Cash Position     January 23, 2019
2018 Full-Year Financial Update and Statements     February 22, 2019
Annual General Meeting     April 17, 2019
2019 1Q Cash Position     April 23, 2019
2019 First-Half Financial Update and Statements     July 24, 2019
2019 3Q Cash Position     October 22, 2019
2019 4Q Cash Position     January 21, 2020
   

* This financial calendar is provided for information only, and may be subject to changes. The Company’s updated financial calendar is available on its corporate website.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.


© Business Wire 2019
