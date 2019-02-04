GenSight Biologics Updates Its 2019 Financial Calendar

Regulatory News:
GenSight Biologics (Paris: SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985,
PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and
developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative
diseases and central nervous system disorders, today updated its
financial calendar for 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
Information
|
|
|
Date*
|
2018 4Q Cash Position
|
|
|
January 23, 2019
|
2019 1Q Cash Position
|
|
|
April 23, 2019
|
2018 Full-Year Financial Update and Statements
|
|
|
April 24, 2019
|
Annual General Meeting
|
|
|
June 11, 2019
|
2019 First-Half Financial Update and Statements
|
|
|
July 24, 2019
|
2019 3Q Cash Position
|
|
|
October 22, 2019
|
2019 4Q Cash Position
|
|
|
January 21, 2020
* This financial calendar is provided for information only, and may
be subject to changes. The Company’s updated financial calendar is
available on its corporate website.
About GenSight Biologics
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a
clinical-stage biopharma company focused on discovering and developing
innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and
central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages
two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence
(MTS) and optogenetics to help preserve or restore vision in patients
suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead
product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber Hereditary
Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to
irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene
therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are
designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by
intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual
recovery.
