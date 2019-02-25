GenSight Biologics : completes a capital increase of 8 million without discount subscribed entirely by Sofinnova

Regulatory News:
GenSight Biologics (Paris: SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985,
PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and
developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative
diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced today the
completion of a capital increase of €8 million subscribed entirely by
Sofinnova Crossover I SLP ("Sofinnova").
Bernard Gilly, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of
GenSight, stated: “With just a few weeks to RESCUE 72-week results,
we are very pleased with the trust Sofinnova is placing in us, and to
welcome them among our reference shareholders. We stand convinced of the
potential of GS010, and this fundraising without discount allows us to
approach the last clinical and regulatory steps in the best conditions.”
Cédric Moreau, Partner of Sofinnova Crossover I fund, stated: “Gensight
is an excellent fit for our Sofinnova Crossover I Fund, where we seek
investments in companies with game-changing technologies addressing
important unmet clinical needs and which are led by experienced and
passionate management teams. Gensight has the potential to become a
leader in gene therapies for severe inherited retinal neurodegenerative
diseases. We are confident in Gensight management’s ability to bring
GS010 to the market and thus improve significantly the quality of life
for LHON patients.”
Reasons for the issuance and use of the proceeds
Gross proceeds from the transaction are €8 million.
The purpose of this capital increase is to pursue the final stages of
clinical development of GS010, and file for marketing authorization in
Europe. It would improve the financial horizon for the Company and drive
it from the third quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020.
Key characteristics of the share capital increase
GenSight Biologics's Board of directors, using the delegation of powers
granted by the 21st resolution of the shareholders' general
meeting held on April 12, 2018 (capital increase without the exercise of
preemptive subscription rights in favor of categories of persons with
specific characteristics), has decided today to realise a capital
increase of 8 million euros, by the issuance of 3,921,568 new shares
with a nominal value of €0.025 each (the "New Shares") for a
subscription price of €2.04 each (including premium) (the "Capital
Increase") subscribed entirely by Sofinnova.
The subscription price is equal to the volume weighted average price of
the Company’s shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris over the
three last trading days before pricing, ie., February 21, 22 and
25, 2019, without discount.
The use of the 21st resolution related to the Capital
Increase in favor of categories of persons did not require to set up a
specific organization for managing conflicts of interest by the Company,
Sofinnova being a new shareholder not linked to the reference
shareholders of the Company.
Following the settlement-delivery expected to occur on 28 February 2019,
GenSight Biologics's share capital will amount €718,113.53 divided into
28,724,541 shares. The New Shares will be fungible with the existing
shares of the Company and will be admitted to trading on the regulated
market of Euronext Paris under ISIN FR0013183985.
Impact of the offering on the share capital
Sofinnova, by subscribing entirely to the transaction, will own
approximately 13.65% of the share capital and voting rights of GenSight
Biologics (on a non-diluted basis and taking into account the share
capital and voting rights of the Company as of the date of this press
release) and will in consequence become the largest shareholder of the
Company.
The New Shares represent 13.65% of the share capital of the Company
after to the Capital Increase. On an illustrative basis, a shareholder
holding 1% of the Company’s share capital before the transaction will
now hold a stake of 0.86% after the transaction.
The following table specifies the evolution of the share capital of the
Company after the Capital Increase:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before offering
|
|
After offering
|
Shareholders ≥5%
|
|
Number of shares and voting rights (on a non-diluted basis)
|
|
% of the share capital and voting rights (on a non-diluted basis)
|
|
Number of shares and voting rights (on a non-diluted basis)
|
|
% of the share capital and voting rights (on a non-diluted basis)
|
Sofinnova
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,921,568
|
|
13.65%
|
Novartis Pharma AG
|
|
3,521,774
|
|
14.20%
|
|
3,521,774
|
|
12.26%
|
Versant (via Venture Capital IV & Side Fund IV)
|
|
3,280,381
|
|
13.23%
|
|
3,280,381
|
|
11.42%
|
Abingworth Bioventures VI
|
|
3,139,973
|
|
12.66%
|
|
3,139,973
|
|
10.93%
|
Bpifrance Participations
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
8.06%
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
6.96%
|
Vitavest s.à.r.l
|
|
1,339,706
|
|
5.40%
|
|
1,339,706
|
|
4.66%
|
Total
|
|
13,281,834
|
|
53.55%
|
|
17,203,402
|
|
59.89%
|
Managers and directors
|
|
1,191,350
|
|
4.80%
|
|
1,191,350
|
|
4.15%
|
Employees
|
|
93,000
|
|
0.37%
|
|
93,000
|
|
0.32%
|
Other shareholders (total)
|
|
10,236,789
|
|
41.28%
|
|
10,236,789
|
|
35.64%
|
TOTAL
|
|
24,802,973
|
|
100%
|
|
28,724,541
|
|
100%
Undertakings related to the Capital Increase
Sofinnova has also expressed its intent to purchase, in one or several
tranches on the market, depending on the market conditions and subject
to any applicable regulatory constraints, a number of existing shares of
the Company for a total amount of €2,000,000.
In consideration for the subscription by Sofinnova for the Capital
Increase, GenSight Biologics has undertaken to put on the agenda of its
next shareholders' meeting a proposal to appoint Sofinnova Partner SAS
and one independent member to be proposed by Sofinnova with the approval
of GenSight Biologics, as members of the Board of directors of the
Company.
Information available to the public and risk factors
Pursuant to Article 211-3 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”)
General Regulation, it should be noted that the above-mentioned private
placement has not resulted or will not result in the drafting of a
prospectus submitted to the AMF for approval. Detailed information
regarding the Company, including its business, financial information,
results, perspectives and related risk factors are contained (i) in the
Company’s 2017 Registration Document (document de référence)
filed with the AMF on April 27, 2018 under number R. 18-036, and (ii)
the 2018 Half-Year Financial Report published on July 25, 2018. These
documents as well as other regulated information and all of the
Company's press releases, can be accessed on the Company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com)
and/or AMF (www.amf-france.org).
Your attention is drawn to the risk factors related to the Company and
its activities presented in chapter 4 of its 2017 Registration Document.
This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the
Prospectus Directive nor a public offering.
About GenSight Biologics
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on
discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal
neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders.
GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms,
the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics to help
preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal
diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase
III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare
mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and
young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’
product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment
to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable
functional visual recovery.
Disclaimer
This announcement and the information contained herein do not
constitute either an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of
an offer to sell or purchase, securities of GenSight Biologics S.A. (the
“Company”).
No communication or information in respect of the offering by the
Company of its shares may be distributed to the public in any
jurisdiction where registration or approval is required. No steps have
been taken or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such steps would
be required. The offering or subscription of shares may be subject to
specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. The
Company takes no responsibility for any violation of any such
restrictions by any person.
This announcement does not, and shall not, in any circumstances,
constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in
connection with any offer. The distribution of this document may be
restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose
possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about
and to observe any such restrictions.
This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the
meaning of the Prospectus Directive (as defined below), as implemented
in each member State of the European Economic Area.
With respect to the Member States of the European Economic Area
(including France) (“Member States”), no action has been or will
be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities referred
to herein requiring a publication of a prospectus in any Member State.
As a result, the securities of the Company may not and will not be
offered in any Member State except in accordance with the exemptions set
forth in Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive, or under any other
circumstances which do not require the publication by the Company of a
prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Directive and/or to
applicable regulations of that relevant Member State.
For the purposes of the provision above, the expression “offer to the
public” in relation to any shares of the Company in any Member State
means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient
information on the terms of the offer and any securities to be offered
so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase any securities, as the
same may be varied in that Member State. The expression “Prospectus
Directive” means Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended), and includes any
relevant implementing measure in the Member State.
This document does not constitute an offer to the public in France
and the securities referred to in this document can only be offered or
sold in France pursuant to Article L. 411-2-II of the French Code
monétaire et financier to (i) providers of third party portfolio
management investment services, (ii) qualified investors (investisseurs
qualifiés) acting for their own account and/or (iii) a limited group of
investors (cercle restreint d’investisseurs) acting for their own
account, all as defined in and in accordance with Articles L. 411-1, L.
411-2 and D. 411-1 to D. 411-4 and D. 754-1 and D. 764-1 of the French
Code monétaire et financier. In addition, in accordance with the
autorization granted by the general meeting of the Company’s
shareholders dated April 12, 2018, only the persons pertaining to the
categories specified in the 21st resolution of such general meeting may
subscribe to the offering.
This document may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or
into the United States. This document does not constitute an offer of
securities for sale nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase
securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such
offer may be restricted. Securities may not be offered or sold in the
United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933,
as amended (the “Securities Act”) except pursuant to an exemption
from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements
thereof. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be
registered under the Securities Act, and the Company does not intend to
make a public offering of its securities in the United States. Copies of
this document are not being, and should not be, distributed in or sent
into the United States.
The distribution of this document (which term shall include any form
of communication) is restricted pursuant to Section 21 (Restrictions on
financial promotion) of Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (“FMSA”).
This document is only being distributed to and directed at persons who
(i) are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in
matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of
investment professionals in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the “Financial
Promotion Order”), (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a)
to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of
the Financial Promotion Order or (iv) are persons to whom this
communication may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons
referred to in (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) above together being referred
to as “Relevant Persons”). This document must not be acted on or
relied on in the United Kingdom by persons who are not Relevant Persons.
Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is
available only to Relevant Persons, and will be engaged in only with
such persons in the United Kingdom.
This document may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or
into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
The transaction is not subject to a prospectus approved by the
Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Detailed information regarding
the Company, including on its business, financial information, results,
perspectives and related risk factors are contained (i) in the Company's
2017 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the AMF on
April 27, 2018 under number R. 18-036, and (ii) the Half-Year Financial
Report 2018 published on July 25, 2018. These documents as well as other
regulated information and all of the Company's press releases, can be
accessed on the Company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com).
Your attention is drawn to the risk factors related to the Company and
its activities presented in chapter 4 of its 2017 Registration Document.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA
AND JAPAN.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005859/en/