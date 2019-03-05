GenZe : Introduces a Turnkey e-Bike Solution for Fleet Operators

Good news for established and prospective bikeshare operators looking to
upgrade to convenient, shared-use electric bikes:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005692/en/
The GenZe Fleet e-Bike is specifically designed to meet the needs of fleet operators, with cloud-connected IoT technology providing GPS location tracking, plus easily-changeable battery. (Photo: Business Wire)
Silicon Valley-based GenZe
is boosting the electric bike fleet category by introducing the GenZe
Fleet e-Bike – the only electric bicycle designed and
assembled in the U.S. that is purpose-built for fleet use and features
IoT technology designed to help independent operators easily launch and
maintain a rental, corporate or shared e-Bike fleet.
The new e-Bike was developed through GenZe’s recent successes with
shared-use e-Bike and electric scooter fleet partners including Ford
GoBike and Scoot
in San Francisco and Scoobi in Pittsburgh. GenZe has also
powered food delivery courier e-Bike fleets including Postmates
and Doordash,
proving the capabilities of electric bicycles for delivering groceries,
restaurant food and more within local city areas.
“Shared-use and delivery fleets are now a major part of the e-Bike
category, as operators recognize the many benefits of electric
bicycles,” said GenZe Chief Commercial Officer Tom Valasek. “We’re
delivering a plug-and-play solution that makes it easier for independent
operators to establish and maintain an e-Bike fleet – regardless of
size.”
Electric bicycle fleets have grown increasingly popular in recent years,
thanks to the added ‘boost’ and range that e-Bikes give to local
delivery couriers, sightseeing tourists, daily commuters and city
workers. As a zero-emissions vehicles, e-Bikes are also a growing
presence on corporate and college campuses, providing convenient,
eco-friendly transportation at a low cost. Many local government offices
are even maintaining e-Bike fleets to fill transportation roles such as
parking and code enforcement.
Influenced by GenZe’s experiences with electric bikeshare partners, the
company’s new Fleet e-Bike is ruggedly-built to meet the demands of
fleet-use and boasts an industry-first commercial warranty. The GenZe
Fleet e-Bike is designed with a free-floating durable cable lock
solution, which unlocks via smartphone app. This innovative IoT
cloud-connected system also provides GPS location tracking for
geofencing and increased theft security, plus provides reporting via an
API data feed, including battery level, lock/unlock state, distance
traveled and operating time. The data feed can easily connect into an
operator’s existing system, for seamless integration. Uniquely, the
GenZe features an easily-removeable battery, which is a key feature for
fleet operators since it allows for easy maintenance and faster battery
swapping, reducing the labor time required in the field to keep a fleet
fully charged.
Other fleet features of the new model include: a theft-resistant seat;
integrated protective fenders; a covered chain guard and hub cover;
lightweight aluminum frame, Shimano mechanical disc brakes; front
carrier basket and a customizable decal graphics package. The Class 1
e-Bike was engineered to reduce maintenance costs and is designed to be
compliant with most electric bikeshare operators in the U.S., and
upcoming MDS and GBFS standards.
The new model is available for large or small fleets with no minimum
order requirement. For more information, including details of the new
fleet model and info on GenZe’s current fleet partners, visit www.genze.com/fleet.
Follow the latest news about GenZe on Facebook Facebook.com/RideGenZe,
and by using @RideGenZe
on Twitter, and @RideGenZe
on Instagram.
About GenZe
GenZe
has a simple motto: “Two Wheels. One Planet. Zero Emissions.” We are
committed to providing easily-accessible personal transportation through
e-Bikes and e-Scooters loaded with smart, connected technology and
powered by sustainable, zero-emissions electric energy.
GenZe manufactures and assembles in Ann Arbor, Michigan with corporate
headquarters in Silicon Valley. GenZe is a division of the
globally-expanding $22 billion Mahindra
Group, which focuses on enabling people to rise through new and
better solutions to tomorrow’s challenges. The Mahindra Group is a
worldwide leader in aerospace, automotive, utility vehicles, tractors,
motorcycles, clean energy, and more.
For more information on GenZe, visit us at www.genze.com
or follow us on social media at Facebook.com/RideGenZe,
@RideGenZe
on Twitter, and @RideGenZe
on Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005692/en/