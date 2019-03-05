GenZe : Introduces a Turnkey e-Bike Solution for Fleet Operators

Silicon Valley-based company unveils new IoT cloud-connected fleet e-Bike designed for public and private shared-use fleets

New Class 1 e-Bike’s fleet-ready features include easily-swappable battery and smartphone-operated lock, providing location-tracking for free-floating systems

Good news for established and prospective bikeshare operators looking to upgrade to convenient, shared-use electric bikes:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005692/en/

The GenZe Fleet e-Bike is specifically designed to meet the needs of fleet operators, with cloud-connected IoT technology providing GPS location tracking, plus easily-changeable battery. (Photo: Business Wire)

Silicon Valley-based GenZe is boosting the electric bike fleet category by introducing the GenZe Fleet e-Bike – the only electric bicycle designed and assembled in the U.S. that is purpose-built for fleet use and features IoT technology designed to help independent operators easily launch and maintain a rental, corporate or shared e-Bike fleet.

The new e-Bike was developed through GenZe’s recent successes with shared-use e-Bike and electric scooter fleet partners including Ford GoBike and Scoot in San Francisco and Scoobi in Pittsburgh. GenZe has also powered food delivery courier e-Bike fleets including Postmates and Doordash, proving the capabilities of electric bicycles for delivering groceries, restaurant food and more within local city areas.

“Shared-use and delivery fleets are now a major part of the e-Bike category, as operators recognize the many benefits of electric bicycles,” said GenZe Chief Commercial Officer Tom Valasek. “We’re delivering a plug-and-play solution that makes it easier for independent operators to establish and maintain an e-Bike fleet – regardless of size.”

Electric bicycle fleets have grown increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to the added ‘boost’ and range that e-Bikes give to local delivery couriers, sightseeing tourists, daily commuters and city workers. As a zero-emissions vehicles, e-Bikes are also a growing presence on corporate and college campuses, providing convenient, eco-friendly transportation at a low cost. Many local government offices are even maintaining e-Bike fleets to fill transportation roles such as parking and code enforcement.

Influenced by GenZe’s experiences with electric bikeshare partners, the company’s new Fleet e-Bike is ruggedly-built to meet the demands of fleet-use and boasts an industry-first commercial warranty. The GenZe Fleet e-Bike is designed with a free-floating durable cable lock solution, which unlocks via smartphone app. This innovative IoT cloud-connected system also provides GPS location tracking for geofencing and increased theft security, plus provides reporting via an API data feed, including battery level, lock/unlock state, distance traveled and operating time. The data feed can easily connect into an operator’s existing system, for seamless integration. Uniquely, the GenZe features an easily-removeable battery, which is a key feature for fleet operators since it allows for easy maintenance and faster battery swapping, reducing the labor time required in the field to keep a fleet fully charged.

Other fleet features of the new model include: a theft-resistant seat; integrated protective fenders; a covered chain guard and hub cover; lightweight aluminum frame, Shimano mechanical disc brakes; front carrier basket and a customizable decal graphics package. The Class 1 e-Bike was engineered to reduce maintenance costs and is designed to be compliant with most electric bikeshare operators in the U.S., and upcoming MDS and GBFS standards.

The new model is available for large or small fleets with no minimum order requirement. For more information, including details of the new fleet model and info on GenZe’s current fleet partners, visit www.genze.com/fleet.

Follow the latest news about GenZe on Facebook Facebook.com/RideGenZe, and by using @RideGenZe on Twitter, and @RideGenZe on Instagram.

About GenZe

GenZe has a simple motto: “Two Wheels. One Planet. Zero Emissions.” We are committed to providing easily-accessible personal transportation through e-Bikes and e-Scooters loaded with smart, connected technology and powered by sustainable, zero-emissions electric energy.

GenZe manufactures and assembles in Ann Arbor, Michigan with corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley. GenZe is a division of the globally-expanding $22 billion Mahindra Group, which focuses on enabling people to rise through new and better solutions to tomorrow’s challenges. The Mahindra Group is a worldwide leader in aerospace, automotive, utility vehicles, tractors, motorcycles, clean energy, and more.

For more information on GenZe, visit us at www.genze.com or follow us on social media at Facebook.com/RideGenZe, @RideGenZe on Twitter, and @RideGenZe on Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005692/en/