Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gender-balanced Leadership: Guarding Financial Stability in Crisis Times HTML File

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 03:03pm EDT
Gender-balanced Leadership: Guarding Financial Stability in Crisis Times
Opening Remarks by IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh

June 10, 2020

Good morning and welcome to the forum on Women's World Banking. It is great to see many familiar faces. Looking at our esteemed panel, I am very excited to hear ideas around how we can collectively drive action to improve gender-balanced leadership in institutions.

Let me start by recognizing that if you are joining us this morning, it is likely because the issue of gender equality is very close to your heart. It is, of course, a moral issue for us, as it should be.

But if I put my IMF hat on, empowering women is also absolutely critical to achieving economic stability, to promoting growth and indeed, to transforming entire economies. And that is at the core of the Fund's mandate. Which is why we, as an institution, focus on this issue.

You all know too well that gender gaps remain significant around the world-both with respect to opportunities and outcomes. Whether these are legal restrictions or barriers in access to education, health and financial services; women do not fully participate in the global economy.

And women have borne the brunt of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. In America, despite making up less than half of the workforce, they accounted for 55% of jobs lost in April. In Britain mothers are one-and-a-half times as likely as fathers to have lost or quit their jobs during lockdown, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a UK-based think-tank.

From an economic standpoint, that is a significant lost opportunity-IMF studies show that closing the gender gap in countries with very low female labor force participation, could increase GDP by an average of 35 percent.[1] The economic opportunity here is clear.

Since we are joined by finance leaders today, let me focus on one aspect of the issue: gender‑balanced leadership. We know that increasing gender diversity on boards in the financial sector is associated with stronger financial outcomes, reduced risk, and enhanced resilience.

Evidence also suggests that enhanced gender diversity on boards is associated with greater bank stability, reduced conflict, and greater focus on transparency and ethics.

In fact, adding just one more woman in a firm's senior management or corporate board is associated with between 8 and 13 basis point higher return on assets.[2]

Yet, around the world, women hold less than 20 percent of board seats in banks and bank supervision agencies,[3] and they account for less than 2 percent of bank CEOs. Even in OECD countries, only 22 percent of board members are female-in emerging economies, these numbers are much lower.[4]

At times of crises-such as the one we are in right now-gender‑balanced leadership is even more important, not just in terms of diverse decision-making, but also in avoiding measures that may disproportionately impact women. So, we need to seriously examine the role of women as finance leaders.

But the IMF is not just preaching to countries here-we are also trying to walk the talk ourselves. Currently, 30 percent of staff in senior management, and 28 percent of department directors are women. The IMF Executive Board, too, in 2016 adopted a strategy to increase the future pool of female candidate for recruitment to the Board. Of course, we need to continue to do a lot more.

So, I am hopeful our discussion today will help lay out some concrete ideas and actionable steps needed to make consequential change.

Before I close, let me thank our panelists in advance for participating in this discussion. I also thank our Monetary and Capital Markets Department and to Women's World Banking for organizing this important and timely forum.

With that, I will now handover to Jennifer Elliott to moderate our event. Welcome everyone and I look forward to hearing the discussion.

[1] Christine Lagarde, 2019, 'A Global Imperative', Finance and Development Vol. 56, No. 1, International Monetary Fund.

[2] Lone Engbo Christiansen, Huidan Lin, Joana Pereira, Petia Topalova, and Rima Turk, 2016, 'Gender Diversity in Senior Positions and Firm Performance: Evidence from Europe,' IMF Working Paper, WP/16/50.

[3] Ratna Sahay, Martin Čihák, and other IMF Staff, 2018, 'Women in Finance: A Case for Closing Gaps,' IMF Staff Discussion Note, SDN/18/05.

[4]https://blogs.imf.org/2020/03/03/on-board-with-more-women-in-leadership/

IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER:

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 19:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pFed vows to support U.S. economy's 'long road' to recovery after dire 2020
RE
03:27pFed vows to support U.S. economy's 'long road' to recovery after dire 2020
RE
03:26pOil edges higher, even as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
03:26pOil edges higher, even as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
03:23pConsumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – May 2020
PU
03:23pConsumer Price Index, South Region – May 2020
PU
03:23pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, West Region — May 2020
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:07pDollar sinks to three-month lows as Fed keeps easing policy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group