Gene Green : Rep. Gene Green Language Included In Passage of Bipartisan Small Scale LNG Bill

09/06/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, the House of Representatives passed the Ensuring Small Scale LNG Certainty and Access Act (H.R. 4606), a bipartisan bill Representative Gene Green (D-TX) worked on with Representative Bill Johnson (R-OH). Included in the legislation is an amendment Congressman Green introduced that will ensure the Department of Energy (DOE) complies with the environmental regulations and federal agency actions as stated in the National Environment Policy Act (NEPA) guidelines.

Emerging markets within the Caribbean, Central America, and South America are looking to U.S. natural gas to help meet their growing energy needs, and this legislation will help ensure domestic producers and exporters are able to meet that demand, along with providing new job opportunities throughout our country. The dominant fuel source in the region for these countries is Venezuelan fuel oil, a source that is not only geopolitically friendly for countries in need of a reliable energy source but one of the worst sources for power generation when it comes to carbon emissions.

'I'm proud to work on this bipartisan bill with Representative Johnson, said Green. 'Our bipartisan legislation will boost job creation, strengthen diplomatic relationships, and help Puerto Rico rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the entire island and its energy grid.'

Despite being the world leader in the production of natural gas, many companies are unable to export small quantities of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to neighboring countries in the Caribbean. If the U.S. does not have a free trade agreement with another nation, natural gas exports must go through a lengthy national interest determination at the Department of Energy (DOE). Currently, the U.S. only has a free trade agreement with the Dominican Republic in the region.

'Natural Gas production has dramatically increased all across the country thanks to the energy revolution that we have seen in the last ten years. The U.S. has enough natural gas to meet their energy needs for over a century and soon we will also be a net exporter of these petroleum products. It's wise to consume what we can and sell the rest to our allies.'

###

Disclaimer

Gene Green published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 21:56:05 UTC
