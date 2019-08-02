Log in
Gene Simmons MoneyBag Sodas Now Available on the Caribbean Island of Antigua

08/02/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

KISS front man and rocker Gene Simmons’ delicious all-natural MoneyBag Sodas hit the shores of this upscale Caribbean vacation destination to the delight of tourists and locals alike

Antigua’s premiere grocer, Epicurean Fine Foods & Pharmacy, now offers Gene Simmons MoneyBag Sodas in a variety of classic flavors.

“Our customers are always looking for great new products, and MoneyBag Sodas is a hit,” said Richard Buoni, Epicurean’s international purchasing manager.

“Locals, villa owners, and yacht owners and crew are all stopping by to stock up on MoneyBags. They love the fact that the sodas are all natural, made with real cane sugar, and no artificial ingredients. It’s a high quality product,” explained Buoni.

At Epicurean, MoneyBag Sodas are available in Root Beer, Cream Soda, Ginger Ale, and Cola. The sodas are beautifully packaged in vintage-style glass bottles with distinctive painted logos.

On an island frequented by the rich and famous, Gene Simmons’ line of premium sodas fits right in with Antigua’s gorgeous villas, mega-yachts, and easygoing yet sophisticated island lifestyle.

MoneyBag Sodas are available at Epicurean’s main store on Epicurean Drive in the capital city of St. John’s, along with the Epicurean’s satellite branch at Jolly Harbour.

Commercial orders for local businesses, restaurants, bars, hotels or yacht provisioning may also be arranged by stopping by Epicurean’s main store or contacting the main store’s purchasing and distribution office.

For additional information, please visit Epicurean Fine Foods & Pharmacy online at: www.EpicureanAntigua.com

About Epicurean Fine Foods & Pharmacy

Epicurean Fine Foods & Pharmacy is Antigua’s premier grocer and food and beverage distributor. Epicurean’s main store on Epicurean Drive in Antigua’s capital city of St. John’s is comprised of over 80,000 square feet of retail, storage, and distribution space. The smaller Jolly Harbour location includes over 13,000 square feet of retail and storage space. In addition to retail grocery sales, Epicurean boasts a modern, full service pharmacy, along with comprehensive wholesale sales and distribution.

For more information, visit www.EpicureanAntigua.com or email: lbasham@eliteislandresorts.com.


© Business Wire 2019
