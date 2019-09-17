Gene Yaw : Sen. Yaw Announces $280K for Pipeline, Economic Development Project in Bradford County

Log in
Sen. Yaw Announces $280K for Pipeline, Economic Development Project in Bradford County

09/17/2019

HARRISBURG - A project to expand natural gas service and add 35 full-time positions in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County, received funding today through the state's Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE), according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). The grant was supported by Yaw and approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

Eureka Resources, LLC, a company that provides oil and gas wastewater management services in the township, will construct a 1,200 foot, 4-inch carbon steel natural gas pipeline to serve their facility. The pipeline will interconnect with the Scheffler pipeline and will provide natural gas to 66 acres of developable land. Eureka also plans to expand their current operations by adding 35 full-time jobs at the facility.

'Projects supported by PIPE grants serve to connect businesses, industrial sites, municipalities, and residents to natural gas to ensure they benefit from having access to Pennsylvania's abundant, low-cost energy source,' said Sen. Yaw, Senate Chair of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. 'As sponsor of legislation establishing the Pipeline Investment Program, my colleagues and I continue working to ensure that locally produced natural gas stays local for the benefit of area residents, businesses, hospitals and schools. I congratulate Eureka on receiving this state investment and it will serve as a benefit to the entire county.'

'This grant award contributes to the efficiency of Eureka Resources Standing Stone facility,' said Sid Furst of Penn Strategies, the advocacy firm for Eureka. 'As a result of the continued support from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Eureka Resources can continue to grow and employ people at family sustaining wages. We appreciate the support of Senator Yaw and Governor Wolf.'

For more state-related news and information visit Senator Yaw's website at www.SenatorGeneYaw.com or on Facebook and Twitter @SenatorGeneYaw.CONTACT:

Rita Zielonis, Chief of Staff

(717) 787-3280

Gene Yaw published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 18:31:02 UTC
