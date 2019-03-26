Gene Yaw : Senator Yaw Announces $1 Million Natural Gas Expansion Grant to Connect Residents, Businesses in Bradford County

Log in
Senator Yaw Announces $1 Million Natural Gas Expansion Grant to Connect Residents, Businesses in Bradford County

03/26/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

HARRISBURG - The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) today awarded a $1 million state grant to Leatherstocking Gas Company, LLC for a pipeline project extending natural gas into Wyalusing Borough, Bradford County, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).

The grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development's Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) will help to fund the $2,088,005 project. Leatherstocking will provide matching funds in the amount of $1,088,005.

Leatherstocking's grant application was supported by Yaw.

'This grant reinforces the state's commitment to using low-cost, abundant natural gas for our communities,' Sen. Yaw said. 'By enabling more communities to have access to gas, our region will attract new industry and jobs, reduce energy costs and fuel our economy. I am glad the CFA decided to move this project forward in my Senate District.'

The pipeline project will extend the existing natural gas line serving the Cargill Meat Processing Facility in Wyalusing Township to the Borough of Wyalusing. The project will provide residences, businesses and the Wyalusing Area School District complex access to cleaner burning, domestically produced natural gas to a seven acre undeveloped parcel located in the Highway Commercial District on State Route 2010 that currently has access to water and sewer. It is anticipated that the completion of this development will create additional employment in the region. In addition to the new development, the extension will provide natural gas access to 38 commercial businesses, 29 residences, and two public entities.

The PIPE program was crafted by Senator Yaw and included in the state's 2016 Fiscal Code, whereas it was later approved by the State Legislature. The program provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas distribution lines to business parks, existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises, which will result in the creation of new economic base jobs in the commonwealth while providing access to natural gas for residents.

For additional information on the Pipeline Investment Program or to apply, visit www.dced.pa.gov.

For more state-related news and information visit Senator Yaw's website at www.SenatorGeneYaw.com or on Facebook and Twitter @SenatorGeneYaw.

CONTACT:

Rita Zielonis, Chief of Staff
(717) 787-3280

Disclaimer

Gene Yaw published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 17:24:02 UTC
