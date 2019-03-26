Gene Yaw : Senator Yaw Applauds Sullivan County Farm on Receiving First Dairy Investment Grant

New Processing Facility will Bottle A2 Milk

HARRISBURG - State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) today applauded a Sullivan County farm on receiving the first grant from a new state program aimed at improving the production, processing and distribution of dairy products throughout the state.

Warburton Farm, located in Forks Township, Sullivan County, was awarded a $36,845 grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to process and bottle A2 milk. The project is the first awarded in Yaw's five-county Senate District through the Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program - a new state program supporting Pennsylvania's dairy industry.

'When I first heard about the project during my annual Breakfast Meeting on Agriculture in Sayre, I was very enthused,' Yaw said. 'Those interested in the dairy industry are facing difficult times, and it is important that as a state, we continue to support them. The new dairy investment program is just one way we can encourage continued growth, expansion and innovative approaches to aiding our dairy farmers. I was happy to voice my support for the Warburton Farm application.'

A2 milk, like A1, refers to a type of beta-casein protein found in dairy cows, which make it easier for people with digestive issues to process. Not all cows are carriers of the A2 gene, however, and the variants differ depending on the genetic profile of the cow producing the milk. A2 milk is different than lactose milk, as lactose intolerance is due to the sugars contained in the milk.

'Our son was born with a protein allergy and through research we learned about A2 milk,' said Eileen Warburton. 'Due to our research, we decided to test our cows. We believe this is a great opportunity to bring people back to having the most wholesome and natural beverage back in their diet. No one should have to live life without fresh milk and delicious ice cream.'

The Dairy Investment Program provides grants of up to $100,000 for research and development and marketing projects, and up to $50,000 for value-added processing projects and dairy operations transitioning to organic products.

Eligible applicants include dairy businesses and cooperatives, not-for-profit agricultural organizations, schools, and institutions of higher learning. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis as long as funding is available.

'More and more dairies like Warburton Farm are looking outside the traditional farm business model to market dairy products directly from their farm to the consumer,' said Jayne Sebright, Executive Director with the Center for Dairy Excellence. 'Grants provided by the PA Dairy Investment Program will help these farm families take the needed steps to evolve in a dynamic and increasingly more volatile marketplace.'

Interested applicants for the Dairy Investment Program must submit an application online with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Electronic Single Application for Assistance at www.esa.dced.state.pa.us. Additional program details will be available soon on DCED's website at www.dced.pa.gov.

