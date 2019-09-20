Gene Yaw : Senator Yaw Touts Natural Gas Impact Fee During Trip to Wyoming County

HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania's existing tax on natural gas - the impact fee - is a winning policy solution that is working for counties across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), Chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

Senator Yaw joined industry and local leaders during an event this morning at the Wyoming County Emergency Operations Center.

The event, featuring remarks from Senator Yaw, Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce president Gina Suydam, Rep. Jonathan Fritz, Wyoming County Commissioner Tom Henry, Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith and Susquehanna County Commissioner Alan Hall, explored how county and municipal leaders have leveraged nearly $150 million in natural gas impact tax revenues to improve local roads, bridges, parks and first-responder services.

'The impact fee is a tax, and it is working,' Sen. Yaw said. 'My district experiences its broad benefits firsthand,' adding that, 'the Act 13 Impact Fee is the most significant piece of legislation we have seen for rural Pennsylvania in a generation.'

'The impact tax is a winning policy solution that empowers county and municipal leaders by keeping the majority of revenues local,' Marcellus Shale Coalition President David Spigelmyer said. 'Its direct community benefits are on top of the energy savings, local jobs, and environmental progress that safe, responsible natural gas development delivers.'

Impact tax revenues in the Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming county region have funded several community projects, such as the Joint Municipal Park Facilities and Playgrounds Project in Wyoming County, CJR Memorial Playground in Wayne County, Stevens Point Trail Bridge in Susquehanna County, and EMA services in Sullivan County.

Pennsylvania's impact fee has generated nearly $1.7 billion in tax revenues since 2012. In 2018 alone, the impact fee brought in $252 million, which supports statewide environmental, infrastructure and conservation programs and was distributed to each of the 67 counties across the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania has maintained its position as the second largest natural gas producer in the United States. Increased production of our region's natural gas has created thousands of jobs across the Commonwealth, delivered home energy savings for consumers, and provided a clean energy source to better the environment.

