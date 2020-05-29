Log in
Genekam Plasma Therapy Accelerator: a New solution for Better Antibody Therapy for All Coronavirus Patients

05/29/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Genekam Biotechnology AG, Germany has developed a plasma therapy accelerator called SARS-Hunter, which gives possibility to hospitals to isolate the antibodies from plasma to be given as therapy and increases the chances of success of treatment, while reducing the side effects of plasma therapy given today. Such antibodies (immunoglobulin subtype IgG) are usually rich in coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) specific antibodies. This will solve the shortage problem also of therapy as millions of persons recovered from coronavirus 2020 can donate the plasma many times a year. SARS-Hunter is a quickest solution for creation of effective antibodies therapy with low costs for all patients around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005307/en/

Plasma Therapy Accelerator: a New Solution for Better Antibody Therapy for All Coronavirus Patients (Photo: Business Wire)

Plasma Therapy Accelerator: a New Solution for Better Antibody Therapy for All Coronavirus Patients (Photo: Business Wire)

Plasma from coronavirus recovered patients is being used as one of the successful therapeutic options to treat the corona virus-infected patients because it is rich in corona virus-specific antibodies. Plasma therapy may cause a number of side effects like allergic reactions, infections of other pathogens, acute lung injuries, red blood cell lysis (hemolysis) etc. To avoid the side effects and to give better results of plasma therapy, many big pharma are working to develop antibody therapy from such pooled plasma of recovered persons but such isolation can be done only at the industrial scale today as there is no machine available on the market, that one can do this at the hospital level. Genekam has developed such a small machine named SARS-Hunter, which can isolate such antibodies at the hospital level and these antibodies can be administered to the patient after running some simple safety tests particularly bacterial contamination. Another advantage is that cost of the antibody therapy can be reduced and number of patients becoming this therapy will be increased as millions of recovered persons can donate their plasma multiple times. Plasma donors with high-quality neutralizing corona specific antibodies will help to create effective therapeutic doses, which can be given to more patients instead of giving whole plasma to one patient. This machine is very simple to operate and isolate antibodies within 1 hour. It weighs around 400 gm (very light). SARS-hunter can have a very strong impact on the antibody therapy and should make available antibody therapy to a large population. SARS-Hunter including reagents costs US$ 1499,-.


© Business Wire 2020
