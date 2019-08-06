Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Genel Energy confident on Bina Bawi talks with Kurdish authorities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 02:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A flame rises from a chimney at Taq Taq oil field in Arbil

LONDON (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focused Genel Energy said it is confident it is making progress on its Bina Bawi gas project as it holds talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over exact terms.

It wrote down $424 million (£349 million) at the Miran field in March amid slow progress on Bina Bawi, which will be developed first.

Genel wants to use money from oil output at Bina Bawi to fund a phased development for full-scale gas production.

"Commercial discussions continue on Bina Bawi, and we are increasingly confident of making sufficient progress to enable work on the ground to begin next year, with the potential for Bina Bawi oil to also add to our production in 2020," it said.

"Genel and the KRG are now aligned on a phase one upstream project scope delivering a reduced c. 250 million standard cubic feet a day raw gas. The KRG and Genel will jointly fund the midstream gas development required to process the raw gas."

Genel said it would pay an interim dividend of $0.05 per share, amounting to $14 million, as part of its pledge to pay out at least $40 million a year. Earlier this year it paid out $0.10 a share, amounting to $27.9 million.

Genel, which is also looking for acquisitions to add near-term production in or outside of Iraq, had $390 million of cash as of Aug. 5, it said.

Genel has upped its free cash flow guidance for this year to in excess of $100 million at an oil price of $45 a barrel. It previously put the measure at $100 million.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLINICA LAS CONDES SA End-of-day quote.
GENEL ENERGY 2.58% 183.4 Delayed Quote.0.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40aWOOLWORTHS : International expert to help fight food waste in Australia
PU
03:40aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:38aVivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
RE
03:37aVivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
RE
03:35aExtraordinary general meeting of Panalpina approves all board proposals
TE
03:33aSALESFORCE COM : UK finance ministry says Jayne-Anne Gadhia won't take up BoE post
RE
03:33aSouth Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum posts wider H1 loss
RE
03:31aCROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY : Stevenage, Peterborough and East Hertfordshire Councils to use Rizikon Assurance from Crossword Cybersecurity plc to secure GDPR Compliance
AQ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:30aARCHER : Oiltools and DART Technologies sign cooperation agreement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
2VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG accelerates high revenue and profit growth in H1 2019 - raising again the guidan..
3PEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Joint Announcement (1)Close Of Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Secu..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
5DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : Interim Results and update on Board succession

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group