General Announcement : Judicial Management Applications Hearing Announcement

SWISSCO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(JUDICIAL MANAGERS APPOINTED BY COURT)

Company Registration Number: 200404711D (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT APPLICATIONS HEARING ANNOUNCEMENT

The Judicial Managers (the "JMs") of Swissco Holdings Limited (Judicial Managers Appointed by Court) (the "Company"), and its subsidiary, Swissco Offshore (Pte.) Ltd (Judicial Managers Appointed by Court) ("SOPL") wish to announce they have filed an update (the "12th Update") in the High Court of Singapore on Friday, 7 September 2018. Creditors of the Company and SOPL may direct requests in writing for copies of the JMs' 1st to 12th Updates to the following address: One Raffles Quay, North Tower Level 18, Singapore 048583 or email: shu-hui.han@sg.ey.com.

The Judicial Managers will continue to work with and engage creditors and stakeholders of the Company and SOPL, and will make further updates as appropriate.

Ee Meng Yen Angela

Joint and Several Judicial Manager 11 September 2018