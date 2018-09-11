Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

General Announcement : Judicial Management Applications Hearing Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 05:32am CEST

SWISSCO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(JUDICIAL MANAGERS APPOINTED BY COURT)

Company Registration Number: 200404711D (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT APPLICATIONS HEARING ANNOUNCEMENT

The Judicial Managers (the "JMs") of Swissco Holdings Limited (Judicial Managers Appointed by Court) (the "Company"), and its subsidiary, Swissco Offshore (Pte.) Ltd (Judicial Managers Appointed by Court) ("SOPL") wish to announce they have filed an update (the "12th Update") in the High Court of Singapore on Friday, 7 September 2018. Creditors of the Company and SOPL may direct requests in writing for copies of the JMs' 1st to 12th Updates to the following address: One Raffles Quay, North Tower Level 18, Singapore 048583 or email: shu-hui.han@sg.ey.com.

The Judicial Managers will continue to work with and engage creditors and stakeholders of the Company and SOPL, and will make further updates as appropriate.

Ee Meng Yen Angela

Joint and Several Judicial Manager 11 September 2018

Disclaimer

Swissco Holdings Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 03:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:57aVIDEO : The Eagle Eye security and operations systems deployed at Jebel Ali T3
AQ
06:57aBundled virtual pay TV services dominating Turkish OTT market
AQ
06:57aEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat gets new board member
AQ
06:57aGULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PCL : Oman Oil, Gulf Energy sign deal for 326MW Duqm power project
AQ
06:47aSTEEL & TUBE : Introducing Comflor SR
PU
06:47aSUPREMA : to demonstrate enterprise-level biometric access control solutions at Adria Security Summit 2018 in Slovenia
PU
06:37aDORMAKABA : Financial results 2017/18 and changes to the Board of Directors
PU
06:35aQuintech Electronics Debuts New Fiber Optic Receiver and LNB Power Options for its Industry-Leading XTREME line of RF Matrix Switches at IBC 2018
BU
06:31aConforama Uses Tinyclues’ Solution for its Marketing Campaigns
BU
06:21aAIRBUS : Boeing ups forecast Chinese new plane purchases over 20 years by 6.2 percent
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
2AMAZON.COM : Snap chief strategy officer leaves in latest executive departure
3Slim's America Movil challenges Pemex contract awarded to Televisa group
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS : sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
5BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. : BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE : DIRTT Names Kevin O’Meara as Chief Executive Officer
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.