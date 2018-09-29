General Assembly: general debate

Note: A complete summary of today's meetings will be available after their conclusion.

Statements

EDGARS RINKĒVIČS, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Latvia , said that the end of First World War marked the birth of a new Europe which promised self‑determination, democracy and prosperity for its citizens with the establishment of the League of Nations. However, the Soviet and Nazi occupations of Latvia and much of the European continent is a harsh reminder of what happens when serious violations of international law are tolerated. The Russian Federation, the official successor of the Soviet Union, still does not acknowledge well‑documented facts of history. He called on that country to embrace the truth and clearly condemn the actions of the Soviet Union, adding that the protection of human rights was essential to Latvia's transition to a democratic society.

The United Nations must be capable of defending human rights in any situation, be it the bombing of civilians in Syria or the persecution of Crimean Tartars by the Russian authorities, he continued. Security and human rights go hand in hand. A free press is vital for peace and justice and he urged the Russian Federation to release illegally detained Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is entering day 139 of his hunger strike today. He also called on Myanmar authorities to free the two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. All nations must adhere to their commitments under international law and human rights, especially regarding freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, which have deteriorated notably during the past year.

He voiced his support for the reform process initiated by the Secretary‑General in the areas of peace and security, development and management and for those reforms to be implemented swiftly. 'This is a unique organization with a heavy responsibility,' he emphasized, observing that Security Council reform is long overdue. However, that stalemate should not impede progress elsewhere. The Human Rights Council must be strong, effective and capable of reacting quickly to serious human rights violations in any part of the world. Latvia is engaged in the process of improving the effectiveness of that Council, he said, adding that a prevention‑focused United Nations is even more important given that conflicts and crises not prevented tend to drag on for years and decades.

No nation was ever secure in isolation, he pointed out, stressing that Member States have a responsibility for one another's security. Further, at the beginning of the twentieth century, combatants accounted for 90 per cent of conflict‑related casualties. Today, 90 per cent of the casualties are civilians. Calling on all States to become parties to the Arms Trade Treaty, he underscored that the future of multilateralism will depend more on changes in the attitudes of Member States than on reforms of the Organization's system. 'We should admit the United Nations for what it is. It is not perfect,' he said. Nonetheless, it still remains a very necessary instrument for maintenance of peace, economic development and codification of international laws.

RIMBINK PATO, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea , said his country was set to host the Asia‑Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum and emerge onto the global stage like never before. As the largest Pacific island economy, Papua New Guinea, with its rich natural resources, is joining other countries in the region to protect the ocean. The Forum seeks to promote prosperity through trade, protect the environment, foster inclusive policymaking and defend gender equality. Further, international trade is an important engine for inclusive economic growth and poverty eradication, he said, calling for respect of the rules‑based multilateral trade system.

Marking the forty‑third anniversary of Papua New Guinea's independence, he said efforts continue to consolidate economic and structural reforms; the country's economic outlook is positive. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a solid pathway towards improved livelihoods. His Government recognizes the importance of putting in place the building blocks needed to enable inclusive and participatory development. Creating employment opportunities is essential to addressing the needs of the country's youth. In addition, one of the greatest challenges facing the country is ensuring women and girls enjoy full equality. To that end, legislation is in place to combat gender‑based violence.

Guided by the Paris Agreement, regional leaders are reaffirming their strong commitment to work together to combat the adverse effects of climate change, he continued. Papua New Guinea recently experienced a tragic and unprecedented earthquake which killed nearly 200 people and displaced 600,000. The event destroyed vital infrastructure and resulted in an economic slowdown, he noted, thanking international partners who have provided assistance and are helping revamp disaster response plans. He also welcomed efforts to replenish climate finance in the Green Climate Fund, stressing that improved access to financing is especially important for small island developing States.

Papua New Guinea remains committed to the 2019 referendum in the autonomous region of Bougainville as outlined in the Bougainville Peace Agreement. His Government welcomes the easing of tensions in the Korean peninsula and commends efforts to encourage peaceful dialogue. Providing an update of the status of refugees and migrants on Manus Island, he said the Island's migrant processing centre officially closed last year and efforts are under way to resettle qualified asylum seekers. Efforts are also under way to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing in the country's territorial waters. The Pacific Islands Forum is working to secure the region's maritime borders and eliminate marine litter. He urged the international community to engage with Pacific island States according to accepted international norms so the region can be characterized by stability and security.

YOUSUF BIN ALAWI BIN ABDALLAH, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Oman , said that the work of the United Nations must focus on settling international disputes and achieving peace. Underscoring that dialogue and negotiations are the most convenient means for resolving differences, he stressed that his country will spare no effort to support the initiatives that will spread peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.

Peace is a central building block for development, and the Palestinian question is the central problem for the Middle East, he went on to say. The cooperation of the international community in creating a conducive environment to help the parties involved resolve the conflict is a matter of strategic urgency. Despite the stalemate in the process, it is important to create favourable conditions for the two parties to reach a settlement based on the two‑State solution. If the Palestinian State is not established there will be no end to the cycle of violence. He called on the countries of the world, particularly the United States, to consider the future of this cause.

The suffering of Yemen is due to the collapse of the infrastructure including health, education and other crucial services that affect the day‑to‑day life of citizens, he continued. The international community must double its efforts to help that country, he said, welcoming efforts by the United Nations and the countries of the Arab coalition to establish a humanitarian medical airlift for patients with critical conditions to receive proper medical treatment under the auspices of the United Nations. He also voiced support for the efforts of the Special Envoy to Yemen. The political solution should take into account the reality in Yemen and all parties should be given a chance to fulfil a prosperous future for their country.

He lauded the efforts of the Special Envoy to Syria to help parties build on efforts to stop the war and reach a reconciliation that ends the conflict. He also welcomed the positive developments in the African horn region and the understanding reached by States in the region, and expressed support for the efforts of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and the pivotal role played by his country that contribute to achieving stability in the African Horn. He renewed his country's call to all countries of the world to adhere to the principles of the United Nations Charter and to resolve differences through peaceful means.

SUSHMA SWARAJ, Minister for External Affairs of India , highlighted how her country has initiated unprecedented economic and social transformations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. India has implemented the world's largest financial inclusion, health insurance and housing schemes - which will benefit millions - as well as entrepreneurship and skill development programmes. These initiatives have at their core the welfare of women, she stressed, adding that, whereas some developed nations with big economies only offer six weeks of paid leave, women will get twenty‑six weeks under a new national scheme.

Underdeveloped and developing nations are the worst victims of climate change, she continued, underscoring that 'those who have exploited nature for their immediate needs cannot abdicate their responsibilities'. Developed nations must lift the deprived with financial and technical resources. The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities was reiterated in the 2015 Paris Agreement. India has risen to the challenge, notably by launching the International Solar Alliance in partnership with France. The Alliance is now comprised of 68 members.

Terrorism, which represents the second existential threat to humanity, is bred across India's border to the west, she said, adding: 'Our neighbour's expertise is not restricted to spawning grounds for terrorism; it is also an expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity.' The fact that Osama bin Laden, the architect of the 11 September 2001 attacks, was given safe haven in Pakistan is evidence of this. Challenging the idea that India is sabotaging peace talks, she said that such talks had begun many times and that if they stopped, it was only because of Pakistan's behaviour. Her country accepted Pakistan's proposal of a meeting between the two countries' Foreign Ministers in New York. But, soon after, terrorists killed three of her country's jawans [junior soldiers], she recalled, questioning the idea that this could indicate a desire for dialogue. Further, Pakistan accuses India of violating human rights. Yet, 'those who take innocent lives in pursuit of war by other means are defenders of inhuman behaviour, not of human rights', she said.

She reaffirmed the need to bring terrorists to accountability through international law and, underscoring that India proposed a draft document on the comprehensive convention on international terrorism at the United Nations in 1996, she called on the General Assembly to come to an agreement on this accord. The League of Nations went into meltdown because it was unwilling to accept the need for reform. The United Nations must not make that mistake, she said, urging those present to 'change the Institution's head and heart to make both compatible to contemporary reality'.