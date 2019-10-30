Log in
General Electric CEO does not expect 737 MAX to be in service this year

10/30/2019
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co is not planning for the Boeing Co 737 MAX jetliner to return to service this year, GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said during an earnings phone conference on Wednesday.

Boeing has said it expects the jet to clear approval by U.S. regulators by year end. Global aviation regulators grounded the jet after a second fatal crash last March.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.04% 344.1416 Delayed Quote.5.70%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.43% 9.88 Delayed Quote.19.82%
