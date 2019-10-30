Log in
General Electric not forecasting 737 MAX return to service this year

10/30/2019 | 03:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp at the companys annual meeting in Tarrytown

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co is not forecasting the Boeing Co 737 MAX jetliner will return to service this year, GE Chief Executive Larry Culp said during a conference call on quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

GE and French partner Safran make engines for the jet.

GE reiterated its forecast for $1.4 billion (£1.09 billion) in costs from the grounding of the aircraft this year, a forecast that assumes the jet remains grounded through the fourth quarter.

"As we think about 2020, I think we're going to try to follow Boeing's lead here," Culp said, responding to an analyst question. "When we talk about the full-year cash headwinds this year due to MAX, that, obviously, assumes that we don't see a return to service this year,” he said.

Boeing's chief financial officer, Jamie Miller, said GE still expects "the year to be impacted to the tune of about negative $1.4 billion." She said it was "difficult to predict" the financial impact on GE in 2020 and beyond.

Boeing has said it expects the jet to clear approval by U.S. regulators by year-end. Global aviation regulators grounded the jet after a second fatal crash last March.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; editing by Louise Heavens and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAFRAN 0.28% 142.8 Real-time Quote.35.10%
